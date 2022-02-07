AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane wins Player of the Tournament

Sadio Mane has been named the AFCON 2021 player of the tournament after he led his side to victory in the prestigious competition.

The Liverpool forward was exceptional throughout the tournament in Cameroon, bagging three goals and contributing two assists.

He struck the winning goal in Senegal’s penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the final.

The Lions of Teranga have now lifted their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy. They twice came close to winning the AFCON title in the past, losing the 2002 and 2019 editions to Cameroon and Algeria respectively.

However, they have now finally managed to win the continental crown this year.

Senegal made it to the knockouts after topping the Group B that included Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.

The Lions of Teranga outclassed Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16, with Mane and Bamba Dieng both earning their names on the scoresheet.

They downed Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the quarter-final where three of their players scored goals.

After overcoming Burkina Faso 3-1 in the last four, Senegal faced Egypt in the final at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Sunday.

The two sides failed to break the deadlock after 120 minutes of play but Aliou Cisse’s side won the shootout with Mane scoring the match-winning penalty.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal won the best player of the final after he saved two penalty kicks.

While Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar bagged the Golden Boot for the tournament, earning eight goals to his name.

