Soccer

5 Players Who Scored The Most Goals In Europe In 2023: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Clinches 3rd Spot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo concluded 2023 as the world’s top scorer. The Al-Nassr superstar, who will turn 39 in February, scored an astonishing 54 goals for club and country throughout the year. Bayern Munich powerhouse Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe finished joint-second, with both players scoring 52 goals in 2023. Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland secured the next available slot, having scored 50 times for the Cityzens and Norway.

The top scorer rankings take quite a dramatic turn when national-team goals and non-European leagues are discarded. Continue reading to meet the five players who scored the most goals for their respective clubs in 2023:

Special note: The list only takes the top 15 European leagues and associated competitions into account.

#5 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan): 37 Goals

Lautaro Martinez Scored 37 Goals In 2023
Lautaro Martinez Scored Has Scored 15 Serie A Goals So Far

Scoring 37 goals in 59 matches for Inter Milan in 2023, Lautaro Martinez has claimed the fifth spot in the rankings. Martinez scored 20 goals in 26 matches for the Nerazzurri in the first half of 2023. He has carried over his scintillating form to the 2023-24 season, netting 17 times in 23 games before the end of the year.

The Argentine striker is leading the race for the Paolo Rossi Award this season. He has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances in Serie A — six more than his nearest rival Domenico Berardi.

#4 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord): 37 Goals

Santiago Gimenez Scored 37 League Goals In 2023
Santiago Gimenez Scored The Winning Goal For Mexico In The 2023 Gold Cup

In fourth place, we have Feyenoord’s charismatic center-forward, Santiago Gimenez. The 22-year-old, who caught everyone’s eye with his instinctive finishing in 2023, scored 37 goals for the Dutch outfit in 49 matches.

Gimenez capped off the second half of the 2022-23 campaign with a solid return of 17 goals in 27 games across competitions. He enjoyed an even better start to the 2023-24 season, netting 20 times in 22 games until the end of 2023. With 18 goals to his name in 16 games, the Mexican is currently sitting at the top of Eredivisie’s top-scorer rankings.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (PSG): 42 Goals

Kylian Mbappe Scored 42 League Goals In 2023
Kylian Mbappe Is PSG’s Most Valuable Player At €180 Million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) poster boy Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a goal-laden 2023, scoring a whopping 42 times in only 44 games for the club in all competitions. With an average of 0.95 goals/game, Mbappe is the most efficient goalscorer on this list.

Mbappe was equally productive in both halves of 2023. In the second half of the 2022-23 season, he scored 21 times for the Parisians in 22 matches. Interestingly, he scored 21 goals in 22 games in the first half of the 2023-24 season as well (until December 31, 2023), with 18 of those coming in 16 Ligue 1 matches.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/Tottenham Hotspur): 43 Goals

Harry Kane Scored 43 Goals In 2023
Harry Kane Has Scored 21 Bundesliga Goals Already

Harry Kane has been in a league of his own since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in August 2023. Buoyed by his outstanding goalscoring form for the Bavarians, the Englishman finished the year with 43 club goals in just 48 matches across competitions.

In the 2023-24 season, Kane has played 22 games for Bayern, scoring 25 times and providing eight assists. He scored the remaining 18 goals in 20 matches for Spurs in the second half of the 2022-23 season. With 21 Bundesliga goals to his name this season, the 31-year-old is currently leading the European Golden Boot race.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 44 Goals

Erling Haaland Scored Most Club Goals In 2023
Erling Haaland Has Scored 14 Premier League Goals This Season

Manchester City sharpshooter Erling Haaland has conquered the list, courtesy of his stellar performance for the European giants in 2023. The Norwegian talisman scored an astonishing 44 goals in only 54 appearances for the club, propelling them to their first-ever Treble. He finished the 2022-23 season as the top scorer in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, scoring 36 in the former and 12 in the latter.

Haaland is eyeing those awards once again this season and finds himself in a strong position heading into the second half of 2023-24. He has so far netted 14 times in 15 games in the Premier League and five times in as many matches in the Champions League, emerging as the joint-top scorer in both competitions.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Los Blancos Are Focused On PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe But Are Not Close To Finalizing Deal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Are One Of The Most Dominant Teams In The Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Spurs Are Negotiating With Club After Agreeing Personal Terms With 21-Year-Old
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Tottenham Hotspur have started negotiating with Serie A club Genoa after agreeing personal terms with Radu Dragusin. According to the journalist, the Premier…

Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Soccer
“It just doesn’t seem right to me” – Ian Wright Slams Manchester United & Erik Ten Hag For Not Signing Impressive Premier League Duo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested Manchester United and Erik ten Hag made a blunder by not signing West Ham United duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez in the 2023-24…

Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Predicts Premier League Winner
Soccer
“I’m not going to change my prediction” – Gary Neville Predicts Which Team Amongst Arsenal, Liverpool & Manchester City Will Win The Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024
Lionel Messi Joined MLS Side Inter Miami In July
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Players In MLS In January 2024: Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Claims Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Has 151 Premier League Goals To His Name
Soccer
5 Superstars Who Have Scored 150 Premier League Goals For A Single Club: Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Joins Elite List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024
Liverpool Win Against Newcastle United
Soccer
Mohamed Salah Stuns Newcastle United As Liverpool Clinch First Win Of 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 02 2024
Arrow to top