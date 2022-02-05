Senegal vs Egypt live stream

The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be looking to guide their countries to international glory when Egypt and Senegal face each other in the finals of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday evening.

Senegal vs Egypt Preview

Despite the defeat against Nigeria earlier on in the competition, Egypt have bounced back strongly and they have made themselves very difficult to beat in the last few outings. Although they have won their last three matches outside of normal time, Senegal cannot afford to underestimate their opposition tomorrow. Meanwhile, Senegal have won their last three matches in a row and they have scored eight goals in the process. They have an impressive head to head record against Egypt as well and Senegal will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into this contest. Check out the best Senegal vs Egypt betting offers

When does Senegal vs Egypt kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Senegal vs Egypt kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 6th of February, at Paul Biya Stadium.

Senegal vs Egypt Team News

Senegal team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from for the final tomorrow.

Senegal predicted line-up vs Egypt: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia

Egypt team news

Meanwhile, Egypt will be without the services of AkramTawfik because of an injury.

Egypt predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah