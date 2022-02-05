Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFrance
Home News senegal vs egypt live stream afcon preview kick off time and team news

Senegal vs Egypt live stream: AFCON preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

7 seconds ago

on

Mo Salah Playing for Egypt

The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be looking to guide their countries to international glory when Egypt and Senegal face each other in the finals of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday evening.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream

If you’re looking to follow the AFCON match between Senegal vs Egypt, then Bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Senegal vs Egypt live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Senegal vs Egypt Preview

Despite the defeat against Nigeria earlier on in the competition, Egypt have bounced back strongly and they have made themselves very difficult to beat in the last few outings.

Although they have won their last three matches outside of normal time, Senegal cannot afford to underestimate their opposition tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Senegal have won their last three matches in a row and they have scored eight goals in the process.

They have an impressive head to head record against Egypt as well and Senegal will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into this contest.

  • Check out the best Senegal vs Egypt betting offers
  • Check out our Senegal vs Egypt prediction

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

When does Senegal vs Egypt kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Senegal vs Egypt kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 6th of February, at Paul Biya Stadium.  

Senegal vs Egypt Team News

Senegal team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from for the final tomorrow.

Senegal predicted line-up vs Egypt: E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, N Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Dieng, Dia
 

Egypt team news

Meanwhile, Egypt will be without the services of AkramTawfik because of an injury.

Egypt predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens