“Mo wants that, we want that” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Confirms Mohamed Salah Will Play AFCON Final If He Recovers

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Mohamed Salah will “100%” represent Egypt if he recovers in time and they make it to the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The AFCON final is set to take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on February 11.

Mohamed Salah Has Returned To Liverpool After Injuring His Hamstring During AFCON Duty

In the first week of January, Liverpool superstar Salah flew out to Ivory Coast to represent Egypt in the AFCON. The 31-year-old started superbly, pitching in with a goal and assist in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Mozambique in the tournament opener. Unfortunately, he injured his hamstring in the following game and had to come off in the Pharaos’ 2-2 draw with Ghana.

Without wasting any time, Salah made the call to return to Liverpool and recover under the club’s world-class medical team. Egypt legend Ahmed Hassan criticized the Premier League legend’s decision, expressing doubts about Salah’s ability to return to AFCON duty after leaving mid-campaign. He said the former Chelsea man should have stayed put in Ivory Coast to lend his moral support.

Klopp Claims Salah Will Return To AFCON Final If Fit, Says Liverpool And Egypt Share The Same Interest

Liverpool boss Klopp, however, backed Salah’s decision to return, claiming the club’s facilities gave him the best chance to recover in time for the AFCON final. Speaking to the press after the Reds beat Fulham (3-2 aggregate) to reach the final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (January 24), the German tactician said (via Times Live):

Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible. If he stays in Africa and they can’t do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment. It’s all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that.”

Salah has been in red-hot form for the Anfield outfit this season. Playing 27 games in all competitions, he has scored 18 times and provided nine assists, emerging as the club’s top goal contributor.

Sushan Chakraborty

Arrow to top