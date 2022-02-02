Cameroon vs Egypt live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Cameroon hosts Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals on Thursday at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Cameroon vs Egypt Live Stream

Cameroon vs Egypt Preview

With their goalscoring ability, Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi have carried the team on their shoulders, with the former scoring a tournament-high six goals.

Egypt, on the other hand, has had to work hard in their past two games, upsetting Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties and defeating Morocco in the last round with a 100th-minute winner from Trezeguet.

They’re only 90 minutes away from their first championship finals since winning the AFCON title for the third year in a straight in 2010.

When does Cameroon vs Egypt kick-off?

Cameroon vs Egypt will kick off on 4th February 2022 at Olembe Stadium.

Cameroon vs Egypt Team News

Cameroon Team News

Cameroon has not reported any injuries so far.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Onana; Fai, Castelletto, Ngadeu, Tolo; Oum Gouet, Anguissa; Ekambi, Kunde, Ngamaleu; Aboubakar

Egypt Team News

Mohamed El Shenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal are injured for Egypt.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

