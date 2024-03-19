Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that despite strong links to Real Madrid, Manchester United target Leny Yoro has yet to finalize his next club.

Manchester United have long been scouting Lille youngster Yoro, but getting him on their books will not be easy. Many European clubs, including Real Madrid, are reportedly interested in him, and according to some reports, he is leaning toward the 14-time European champions.

Romano, however, does not think Los Blancos have this one in the bag just yet, as Lille have not even decided how much they want for their star defender.

Fabrizio Romano Backs PSG & Real Madrid To Fight With Manchester United For Leny Yoro

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano shed light on how the Yoro saga was developing. He confirmed that Manchester United had scouted the 18-year-old, but backed Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to give the English giants a tough fight in the summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist wrote:

“Leny Yoro remains one to watch as one of the top young talents on the market for the summer, as I’ve previously mentioned. Manchester United are one of the clubs who’ve scouted him, and I expect PSG to return for him after targeting him in January.

“There’s been fresh speculation that Yoro himself is now leaning towards Real Madrid as his next destination, and while it’s true that Yoro considers Real Madrid as a fantastic destination, for sure, still no decision has been made or communicated yet.”

He concluded by adding:

“It will be crucial to understand how much Lille will ask for in the summer, with their president to decide that later. My understanding is that PSG are also still there and that the story remains open, but Real Madrid are there since October and will be there in the summer for sure.”

The teen center-back has been in superb form for Lille this season. He has played almost every game for the Ligue 1 outfit, popping up not only with crucial defensive actions but also timely goals. Yoro has appeared in 35 matches for Lille in all competitions in 2023-24, scoring thrice. His contract with them expires on June 30, 2025.