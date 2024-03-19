Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Responds To Claims That United Target Is Leaning Toward Real Madrid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that despite strong links to Real Madrid, Manchester United target Leny Yoro has yet to finalize his next club.

Manchester United have long been scouting Lille youngster Yoro, but getting him on their books will not be easy. Many European clubs, including Real Madrid, are reportedly interested in him, and according to some reports, he is leaning toward the 14-time European champions.

Romano, however, does not think Los Blancos have this one in the bag just yet, as Lille have not even decided how much they want for their star defender.

Fabrizio Romano Backs PSG & Real Madrid To Fight With Manchester United For Leny Yoro

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano shed light on how the Yoro saga was developing. He confirmed that Manchester United had scouted the 18-year-old, but backed Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to give the English giants a tough fight in the summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist wrote:

Leny Yoro remains one to watch as one of the top young talents on the market for the summer, as I’ve previously mentioned. Manchester United are one of the clubs who’ve scouted him, and I expect PSG to return for him after targeting him in January.

There’s been fresh speculation that Yoro himself is now leaning towards Real Madrid as his next destination, and while it’s true that Yoro considers Real Madrid as a fantastic destination, for sure, still no decision has been made or communicated yet.

He concluded by adding:

It will be crucial to understand how much Lille will ask for in the summer, with their president to decide that later. My understanding is that PSG are also still there and that the story remains open, but Real Madrid are there since October and will be there in the summer for sure.

The teen center-back has been in superb form for Lille this season. He has played almost every game for the Ligue 1 outfit, popping up not only with crucial defensive actions but also timely goals. Yoro has appeared in 35 matches for Lille in all competitions in 2023-24, scoring thrice. His contract with them expires on June 30, 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Responds To Claims That United Target Is Leaning Toward Real Madrid

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 19 2024
English Premier League Trophy
Soccer
5 Longest Scoring Streaks In Premier League History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 19 2024

Scoring in an English Premier League game is no mean feat. From high-pressing powerhouses to low-block masters, challenges come in various shapes and sizes, making it difficult for coaches and…

Manchester United Eriksen
Soccer
Manchester United Set To Part Ways With Out-Of-Favour Christian Eriksen In The Summer
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 18 2024

Out-of-favour Denmark international Christian Eriksen will reportedly leave Manchester United in the summer if the club receives a suitable offer. Christian Eriksen Set To Leave Manchester United Manchester United will…

Liverpool Hato
Soccer
Liverpool Target Summer Move For 18-Year-Old Ajax Defender Jorrel Hato
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 18 2024
Chelsea Have One Of The Highest Spending Clubs In Europe
Soccer
“He was a little bit unlucky” – Mauricio Pochettino Defends Chelsea Star Raheem Sterling From Boo Boys After FA Cup Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 18 2024
Juventus Boss Allegri Tipped For Juventus Or Manchester United Job
Soccer
“The time has come to seek success abroad” – Giovanni Galeone Backs Juventus Boss Max Allegri To Throw His Hat In The Ring For Liverpool & Manchester United Jobs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 18 2024
Manchester United Manager
Soccer
Manchester United Manager Exclusive: Liverpool Riposte Could Be Enough to Secure Erik Ten Hag’s Future
Author image Dean Jones  •  Mar 18 2024
Arrow to top