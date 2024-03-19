Bayern Munich icon Lothar Matthaus has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to get the better of Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie, claiming there is “discomfort” in Catalonia.

Lothar Matthaus Explains Why PSG Are Favorites To Beat Barcelona

La Liga holders Barcelona will meet French champions PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in April. The first leg will take place at the Parc des Princes on April 10th and the return leg is scheduled for the 16th at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Barcelona beat Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to return to the quarter-finals after a three-year hiatus. PSG, meanwhile, overcame Real Sociedad, beating them 4-1 over two legs.

Barca and PSG have met each other a few times in the UEFA Champions League over the years, producing unforgettable matchups. The two heavyweights are expected to star in another evenly-matched affair this season, with Matthaus backing the French outfit to come out on top. Explaining the reasoning behind his picking, the German legend said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I think that Paris is the candidate to qualify. They have been dreaming of the title for years and Mbappe wants to leave a memory of him in Paris.

“On the other hand, Lewandowski is no longer shining in Barcelona as he was in Bayern. Coach Xavi is leaving and there is discomfort in Barça. All of these things affect the team.”

Barcelona and PSG have faced each other 12 times in the UEFA Champions League thus far, and there is nothing to separate the pair. Barca have won four, the Parisians have won four, and the remaining four games have ended all square.

The Stage Is Set For A Feisty UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

Barcelona and PSG are both eager to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Blaugrana have not tasted continental success since 2015, while Les Parisiens are still looking for their first UCL trophy. Their best attempt came in the 2019-20 season, in which they lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

Neither team have been at their best this season. While Barcelona have fallen behind Real Madrid in the La Liga race, PSG are struggling to live up to expectations. Additionally, with Xavi and Kylian Mbappe set to leave at the end of the season, it might be their final opportunity to win the trophy with their respective clubs.

Given all that is at stake, the clash between the two powerhouses could very well be the standout tie of the quarter-finals.