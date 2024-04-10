Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have developed quite a rivalry over the years. Their fans cannot seem to stand each other and there is always an extra layer of animosity every time they meet in the UEFA Champions League.

The French and Spanish champions will renew hostilities in the 2023-24 Champions League quarter-final, with the first leg scheduled at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10). Barcelona, meanwhile, will host the return leg at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on April 16, as the iconic Camp Nou is under wraps for renovation.

As we count down the hours to the mega showdown, let us take a quick look at five world-class players who represented both European powerhouses, starting with a legendary attacker who played for PSG before it was cool. Let’s begin!

#5 Ronaldinho

Many top players have moved to PSG after QSI acquired a majority stake in the club in 2011. Ronaldinho, however, donned the Parisians’ colors before they were a top name in the European circuit. One of the most entertaining players in history, Ronaldinho, joined PSG ahead of the 2001-02 season. He spent two seasons in the French capital before jetting off to Barcelona. Prior to his switch, the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner played 65 games for the Parisians in all competitions, scoring 20 times and providing 15 assists.

Ronaldinho unlocked his best version during his five-season stint at Camp Nou. He emerged as the best in the world during his stay, scoring 88 goals and providing 46 assists in 187 games for the club in all competitions. He won two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League at Barca, rightfully claiming the 2005 Ballon d’Or for his heroics.

#4 Neymar

In 2013, Barcelona prized Brazilian sensation Neymar away from Santos, giving him an opportunity to make his mark in Europe. Over the following four years, he dazzled everyone with his skills and goals, helping the Catalans to two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League. Neymar was one of Barca’s standout performers as they won the Treble in the 2014-15 season. In those four years, he played 180 games for Barca, scoring 103 times and providing 56 assists.

Allured by his aura, PSG triggered his €222 million ($240.92 million) release clause in the summer of 2017, making him the most expensive signing in history. Neymar was at the Parc des Princes for six years before signing for Al-Hilal. During his stay, he scored a handsome 118 goals and provided 69 assists in 173 games, but he could not help the Parisians to their ultimate goal — the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Thiago Motta

The only non-attacking player on this list, Thiago Motta enjoyed fruitful spells at both Barcelona and PSG. The former Italian defensive midfielder made his senior team debut at Barcelona in the 2001-02 season. Following three decent years in the Catalan capital, he spent two seasons at Serie B side Genoa.

Having gained the necessary experience, Motta rejoined Barca ahead of the 2004-05 season. His quality in the middle helped the Catalans to two consecutive top-flight titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy. Motta played 133 games for Barca in all competitions, scoring nine times and claiming 11 assists before leaving for Atletico Madrid in 2007.

After spells at Atletico, Genoa, and Inter Milan, Motta joined PSG in 2011, and cemented his name as one of the club’s best-ever midfielders over the following seven seasons. Before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2017-18 season, Motta played 217 games for PSG in all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing 16 assists. Motta won 19 trophies for the Parisians, including five Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups.

#2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

One of the most clinical strikers of the 21st century, Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined then-Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona from Inter Milan in July 2009. The former Swedish center-forward hit the ground running in Catalonia but soon fell out with his manager, leading to his exit the following summer. In his sole season at Camp Nou, Ibrahimovic scored 20 times and provided eight assists in 39 matches across competitions.

Following a brief stint at AC Milan, Ibrahimovic became PSG’s marquee signing, pledging allegiance to the club in July 2012. Over the following four years, he played 167 games for the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring 145 times and claiming 50 assists. His ruthless finishing helped PSG to four consecutive Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups, among other honors.

#1 Lionel Messi

Arguably the best player in soccer history, Lionel Messi, sits at the summit. The La Masia graduate spent 16 long years with Barcelona’s senior team between 2005 and 2021, winning every trophy conceivable and establishing himself as an icon.

With him firing from the front, Barcelona won 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies, amongst other honors, enjoying an unfathomable spell of dominance in Spain. Messi scored an astonishing 627 times and provided 250 assists in 714 games for the Catalan powerhouse in all competitions, snatching six Ballon d’Or Awards for his heroics.

Messi had every intention of retiring at Barcelona, but due to financial turmoil, the club could not renew his contract in 2021, leading to his exit. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined PSG as a free agent in 2021 and spent two mediocre seasons in the French capital. He played 75 games for Les Parisiens, scoring 32 times and providing 34 assists. His exploits helped PSG to two Ligue 1 titles.