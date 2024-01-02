Soccer

Mohamed Salah Stuns Newcastle United As Liverpool Clinch First Win Of 2024

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Win Against Newcastle United
Liverpool Win Against Newcastle United

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcomed Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to Anfield for their first Premier League match of 2024 on Monday night (January 1). The Reds took a while to get going, but buoyed by a cool brace from their talisman Mohamed Salah, they eventually cruised to a comfortable 4-2 victory. The Matchday 20 victory over the Magpies allowed the Anfield outfit to open up a three-point lead over second-placed Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah Goes From Despair To Delight In 22 Minutes

Liverpool started on the front foot but had to wait for 12 minutes to lodge their first effort on target. Trent Alexander-Arnold found Darwin Nunez with an excellent pass. The striker played a little one-two with Salah before letting fly. Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reacted superbly to parry it. Ten minutes later, Liverpool won a penalty following Sven Botman’s foul on Luis Diaz inside the area.

Liverpool’s designated penalty kicktaker, Salah, stepped up to the plate but failed to find the back of the net. Dubravka leaped to his left and made a reassuring stop to keep Salah from wheeling away in celebration. The Egyptian King was hardly visible in the remainder of the first half but bounced back with aplomb in the second 45.

Only four minutes into the second half, Salah deservedly put Liverpool in front, getting on the end of a sweeping counter-attack to claim his 150th Premier League goal for the club. Nunez, who claimed the assist, exhibited admirable composure to wait for Salah to arrive before playing a square pass to him. The Magpies responded swiftly, equalizing through Alexander Isak only five minutes later, but the Merseysiders were in no mood to drop points on the first day of the year.

In the 74th minute, Diogo Jota set up Curtis Jones for the go-ahead goal before Salah added an assist to his goal in the 78th minute. The 31-year-old’s delivery was a thing of beauty, as he showcased his immaculate control of the ball with an outside-the-boot cross from the right wing. From six yards out, Cody Gakpo did well to direct the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Sven Botman pulled another goal back for Newcastle in the 81st minute, but a Salah penalty in the 86th minute put the game to bed.

Liverpool Will Be Without Salah For Up To Six Weeks

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this season. The former AS Roma ace has featured in 27 games in all competitions, scoring 18 times and providing nine assists. He has started every single game in the Premier League, playing 97% of total available minutes. The winger has been the driving force behind the Merseysiders’ title challenge this season, but now, Klopp must find a way to win without his top man.

Salah is traveling to Ivory Coast to represent his country Egypt in the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON). If things go swimmingly for the Egyptians, Salah could miss six weeks of soccer with Liverpool. The 19-time English champions are set to play a minimum of eight games in that period, including one FA Cup game with Arsenal and a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against Fulham. They must also find a way to keep winning in the English top flight, as a slip-up at this stage could allow title aspirants Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Arsenal to pounce.

Manchester City have already proven their mettle this season by coping with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term absences. It will be interesting to see how Liverpool fare in their acid test.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Happy New Year 2024
Soccer

LATEST Happy New Year 2024: Top 6 Soccer Predictions For The Year

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 01 2024
Kaoru Mitoma Injury
Soccer
Kaoru Mitoma Injury Timeline Revealed by Roberto De Zerbi, Japanese Set to Miss Asia Cup
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 28 2023

The Kaoru Mitoma injury news that Brighton fans were waiting on is worse than first feared, and the Japanese international will now miss the next month with an ankle problem….

Arsenal Transfer News
Soccer
Arsenal Turn Their Attention Towards Long-Term Defensive Targets With De Ligt and Schlotterbeck Admired
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 28 2023

Arsenal transfer news has largely been dominated by their supposed pursuit of a striker, but new developments have insisted they are tracking further reinforcements in defence. Arsenal Transfer News Ahead…

Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“If not, I think the result could go the other way” – Stan Collymore Names One Crucial Factor That Could Determine The Outcome Of Liverpool Vs. Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 22 2023
Luis Suarez And Lionel Messi Will Play Together At Inter Miami
Soccer
Inter Miami Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Luis Suarez Will Join Former Barcelona Teammate Lionel Messi At Vice City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 22 2023
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Los Blancos’ January Plans Amid Injury Woes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 22 2023
Manchester City Lionel Messi Both Had Memorable 2023
Soccer
From Manchester City’s Treble To Lionel Messi’s Switch To Inter Miami: 5 Events That Defined Global Soccer In 2023
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 22 2023
Arrow to top