Arsenal Turn Their Attention Towards Long-Term Defensive Targets With De Ligt and Schlotterbeck Admired

Charlie Rhodes
Arsenal transfer news has largely been dominated by their supposed pursuit of a striker, but new developments have insisted they are tracking further reinforcements in defence.

Ahead of the January transfer window, much has been made over Arsenal relative lack of goals in comparison to this time last year. Most Gunners fans will tell you that a recognised ‘number nine’ who can guarantee near-enough 20 goals a season could be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

Rumours linking them to the likes of Victor Osimhen and in particular Ivan Toney refuse to subside, but having dropped a sizeable sum on four new arrivals in the summer, their search for a new forward will likely have to wait until the summer.

The latest David Ornstein Arsenal transfer news – the leading name to keep tabs ahead of the winter window – divulges a different truth.

According to Ornstein, Arsenal have made additions to their defence the number one priority. The collapse of their oh-so-nearly title challenge last term coincided with the injury to William Saliba, whose impact when starting alongside Gabriel at the heart of the defence simply cannot be ignored.

In the likelihood that one of the two experience a similar fate in the second half of the season, it seems the club are keen to add the necessary personnel to step in and provide adequate squad depth.

The Gunners are just behind Manchester City in the race for the title according to Premier League betting sites‘ estimations, and building a squad similarly as stacked as the reigning champions may prove pivotal further down the line.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Matthjis De Ligt Admired

Bundesliga duo Nico Schlotterbeck and Matthjis De Ligt are said to be admired, and have long been on the club’s radar.

As mentioned, their January budget will be restricted somewhat by Financial Fair Play stipulations after heavy expenditure over the summer. Therefore, any potential business will rest on Arsenal’s ability to shift players on the fringes of the squad; rumblings of potential departures for out-of-favour Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith-Rowe continue to do the rounds.


Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the club are “open” to improving the squad ahead of their penultimate game of 2023, and admitted the squad have been left “exposed” in some areas over the past few weeks.

Both Schlotterbeck and De Ligt have contracts tying them down until 2027 at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively. A deal for the latter in particular is viewed as a remote possibility this winter, and would likely have to wait until the end of the season.

As for Schlotterbeck, the 24-year-old continues to impress at Dortmund, who will almost certainly make it difficult for any potential suitors in January given they remain in the Champions League.

The German international is cut from the mould of current squad members Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior, who are both versatile enough to be deployed in the centre of defence, or as a full-back.

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Arrow to top