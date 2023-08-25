One of the best players in the world, Mohamed Salah, is on Saudi Arabia’s radar. According to reports, Al-Ittihad want to lure the Liverpool superstar away and make him the face of the Saudi Pro League, replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah’s contract could be bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Cristiano Ronaldo shook the world when he penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January. According to The Sun, the Portugal icon agreed to a £173 million ($217.82 million) deal and became SPL’s unchallenged ambassador. Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and most recently Neymar moved to the desert, but Ronaldo has kept his place as the face of the league.

As per the aforementioned report, Al-Ittihad want to challenge Ronaldo‘s stature by bringing Salah from Liverpool. The 31-year-old superstar has reportedly received a massive offer from the Saudi champions, which includes a basic £100 million ($125.91 million) salary, a private jet or unlimited plane tickets for his family; and a proposal to become the ambassador for tourism and investment in the country.

If that was not convincing enough, Salah is also being offered a chance to buy stakes at a Saudi club later down the road. Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy used a similar strategy to sign David Beckham from Real Madrid in 2007.

Al-Ittihad prepared to make Salah SPL’s most expensive transfer

Al-Ittihad are reportedly doing everything in their power to compel Liverpool to sell their talisman. As per The Sun, they have tabled a staggering £150 million ($188.86 million) offer to sign Salah, which, if accepted, would make him the second-most expensive transfer of all time, behind Neymar ($239.56 million). The Reds have no intention of selling their prized jewel, however, at least not so close to Deadline Day. They would only sell the No. 11 if he pushes for the move himself. As of now, the right-winger has shown no desire to force his way out of the club.

Salah has been Liverpool’s undisputed star since joining from Roma in July 2017. He has thus far featured in 307 games for them across competitions, scoring 187 times and providing 80 assists. The Egypt icon has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title with the Anfield outfit, amongst other honors.