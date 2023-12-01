NFL

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans is inching closer to his 10th straight season with 1,000+ receiving yards

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Mike Evans Bucs pic

At 4-7 this season, the Buccaneers are not out of the playoff race just yet. The NFC South is not a competitive division this season and Tampa Bay is still mathematically alive. There are some winnable games ahead of them in the final stretch run of the 2023 season. They’ll need to win consistently, something that hasn’t been happening.

The Bucs have lost six of their last seven games after starting the season 3-1. Despite the downward spiral, Mike Evans continues to produce and help keep the team competitive. He’s been a staple in Tampa Bay for the last 10 seasons and is inching close toward another career milestone. Evans only needs 150 more yards to have 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league. Tampa Bay still has six games left this season including their game this Sunday vs. Carolina.

Mike Evans has had a historic career and he’s far from finished


With Baker Mayfield as his starting QB in 2023, Mike Evans is averaging (77.3) yards per game. The 30-year-old has not missed a game this season and has at least six catches in five of his 11 played. Additionally, he has six touchdowns over his last six games. He had two in a 27-20 loss to the Colts in Week 12. Even with the team being 4-7, Evans shows up and does his part to help the team win.

The four-time Pro Bowler is only 150 yards away from 1,000+ receiving yards in 10 straight seasons. Evans owns the NFL record first consecutive 1,000+ seasons to start a career. Randy Moss’ six consecutive seasons to begin a career is the second-longest streak in league history. Jerry Rice’s 11 straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards is the all-time record. That’s a record that Evans could easily break.


Evans has six games to get to 1,000+ receiving yards this season. It’s safe to say he’ll hit that number and there’s a chance he will get it this Sunday vs. the Panthers. He already has two games this season with 140+ receiving yards. What’s stopping Evans from having another big performance this Sunday vs. the Panthers? Tampa Bay will look to get out of a slump this weekend vs. Carolina who own the league’s worst record at 1-10 in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

