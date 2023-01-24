MLB

Mike Clevinger Under Investigation For Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Clevinger
Clevinger
Major League Baseball is investigating Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger following allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

The woman, 24-year-old Olivia Finestead, publicly disclosed the allegations on Instagram on Tuesday. According to Finestead, she has detailed to those investigators incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse. This includes an incident from last June in which Finestead said Clevinger choked her, and another about two weeks later when she said Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room when the team was playing the Dodgers and threw used chewing tobacco on their child.

A source familiar with MLB’s investigation process confirmed there is an open investigation on Clevinger. The source added that the White Sox became aware of the allegations after he was signed.

https://cst.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/39359be/2147483647/strip/true/crop/2866x1911+0+0/resize/840x560!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.vox-cdn.com%2Fthumbor%2F6ahzGhayxQLrQYSw3hKpRdrjufA%3D%2F0x0%3A2866x1911%2F2866x1911%2Ffilters%3Afocal%281330x345%3A1331x346%29%2Fcdn.vox-cdn.com%2Fuploads%2Fchorus_asset%2Ffile%2F24231937%2FWhite_Sox_Padres_Baseball_2_.jpgClevinger was with the San Diego Padres at the time of the alleged incident last June. The White Sox signed the right-hander to a one-year contract worth $12 million earlier this off-season.

Chicago released the following statement, via The Athletic:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said in a statement issued to The Athletic. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

https://people.com/thmb/9fsESuNtDool9kvvzrV9liZNMr0=/1500x0/filters:no_upscale():max_bytes(150000):strip_icc():focal(749x0:751x2)/Trevor-Bauer-73-a064bfc7f88a4b04a613d04518732972.jpg
Trevor Bauer

The league’s collectively bargained domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy empowers Commissioner Rob Manfred to discipline players regardless of criminal charges. A total of 17 players have been suspended under the policy. It came into effect in 2015. Most notably, Trevor Bauer was banned 324 games in 2022, though it was later reduced to 194 games.

MLB may place Clevinger on administrative leave if the investigation is ongoing when spring training opens next month. The 32-year-old had a 4.33 ERA in 114 1/3 innings with San Diego in 2022, his first season back from his second career Tommy John surgery.

The Chicago White Sox are +165 to win the AL Central according to Illinois sports-books. Losing Clevinger to a possible suspension could hurt their chances to compete this season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View all
