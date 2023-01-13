Micah Parsons Embracing Tom Brady matchup Saying: ‘This Is Where Legends Are Made’

The regular season is over and with the playoffs fast approaching this weekend some players are certainly getting into the mind games, with Micah Parsons embracing his matchup against Tom Brady saying “this is where legends are made”.

Parsons was a machine for the Cowboys this season and caused all sorts of problems for opposition QB’s throughout the campaign. The linebacker finished the regular season with 70 QB pressures, which was 3rd best in the league after Nick Bosa (73) and Myles Garrett (72).

Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it ! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 11, 2023

The biggest test this season comes on Monday night for Parsons, as he faces Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the wildcard playoff match. But the 23-year old is confident that he will be playing his best football through post season.

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best game. That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made.”

Tampa Bay have already played the Cowboys this season, as in the first game of the campaign Tom Brady came out on top against Parsons with a 19-3 victory in which Brady was sacked twice by his counterpart.

Micah is about to play the game of his career vs Tampa bay Monday night! I know the league has already forgotten how great Micah Parsons is but this Monday his going to remind you why is generational! 🔑🦁 pic.twitter.com/ejEiXYwyDP — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) January 12, 2023

Brady has played 47 playoff games throughout his career so he would expect his experience to count against a much younger linebacker, however Parsons seems hungry for a Cowboys win and has relished the challenge of becoming ‘a legend’ next week.

