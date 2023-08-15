Betting

NFL Odds: Bills Are Favorites To Win AFC East – Jets, Dolphins Not Far Behind

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz vmurknroxzf9t5umkul8
rsz vmurknroxzf9t5umkul8

The AFC East figures to be one of the best divisions in the NFL for the 2023 season. Three of the four teams have Super Bowl aspirations, and it is reasonable to believe that the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins will all finish the season with 10 or more wins.

The East was dominated by the Patriots for two decades. They won 16 of 17 division titles during the first part of the millennium, winning 6 Super Bowls in that span. But things have changed in New England, as the Buffalo Bills have now taken over and have won the crown in each of the last three seasons.

But will they be able to do it again after the offseason arms race that took place in the rest of the division?

Bills Are Favorites, But Not By Much

Here are the odds for each team to win the AFC East:

Buffalo Bills +120

The Bills will be the favorites and the class of the division until proven otherwise. They are not only the favorites to win the AFC East, but they also have the 4th-shortest Super Bowl odds of any team at +950.

Josh Allen is an MVP candidate (+800) and will make Buffalo competitive as long as he is under center. They are returning many of their elite defensive players that made them one of the top units in the NFL last season, though linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is gone. The Bills have been the favorites entering the season in each of the last three years and have proved the hype each time, but they’ll face their tallest task in 2023.

New York Jets +245

The Jets last won the AFC East in 2002, but they’ll have a great chance of breaking the streak in 2023. They have been the most talked about team of the offseason after their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, and all eyes will be on the Big Apple for the coming season.

Rodgers of course brings the championship pedigree, and joins a team that many believed were a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl last season. Running back Dalvin Cook was also added to the mix recently, amplifying the expectations on what could be the best Jets season in decades.

Miami Dolphins +300

To show how strong the AFC East is, the Dolphins have perhaps their most talented roster in over 20 years, and are still third in terms of likelihood to win the division. We saw the firepower that the offense possessed when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy last year, and the team is hoping that he can stay on the field to maximize their opportunities.

Vic Fangio was added to the mix in the offseason to lead a wildly talented defense that underperformed in 2022, though they’ll be without star acquisition Jalen Ramsey for at least the first half of the year. If there is any “longshot” that should be considered for a division crown this coming year, it is the Dolphins at +300.

Bet on Dolphins To Win AFC East (+300) at BetOnline

New England Patriots +800

The Patriots aren’t a bad team, and they are led by arguably the greatest head coach to ever live. But given the talent on the rosters of the rest of the division, New England figures to be the ones on the outside looking in this year.

Mac Jones is the team’s starting quarterback, but even he fell out of favor last season, being benched at one point for Bailey Zappe. It will certainly be a make-or-break year for the Alabama product, and he’ll have a tough go trying to prove himself against the defenses in the AFC East.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rovell big cat boxing
Betting

LATEST Betting Odds on Darren Rovell vs. Big Cat Fight: Barstool Star an Underdog in Boxing Match to Settle Twitter Beef

Author image David Evans  •  18h
Eddie Hearn Anthony Joshua
Betting
MyBookie Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023

Ahead of this stellar Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius card on Saturday, August 12, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Joshua vs Helenius free bets ahead of this late replacement…

Anthony Joshua 1
Betting
Bovada Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Get $750 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023

With the Bovada Joshua vs Helenius betting offer, customers who sign up ahead of Saturday’s huge fight night can redeem up to $750 worth of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius free…

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1
Betting
BetNow Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023
anthony joshua
Betting
BetUS Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023
Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko 1
Betting
Everygame Joshua vs Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023
Anthony Joshua Net Worth Boxing 1
Betting
BetOnline Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 12 2023
Arrow to top