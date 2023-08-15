The AFC East figures to be one of the best divisions in the NFL for the 2023 season. Three of the four teams have Super Bowl aspirations, and it is reasonable to believe that the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins will all finish the season with 10 or more wins.

The East was dominated by the Patriots for two decades. They won 16 of 17 division titles during the first part of the millennium, winning 6 Super Bowls in that span. But things have changed in New England, as the Buffalo Bills have now taken over and have won the crown in each of the last three seasons.

But will they be able to do it again after the offseason arms race that took place in the rest of the division?

Bills Are Favorites, But Not By Much

Exactly four weeks from tonight, the Bills play at the Jets in the first Monday Night Football Game of the season. 🏈Aaron Rodgers’ Jets’ debut.

🏈Dalvin Cook’s Jets’ debut vs. his younger brother James.

🏈Damar Hamlin’s first game since Jan. 3.

🏈A potential Von Miller return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2023

Here are the odds for each team to win the AFC East:

Buffalo Bills +120

The Bills will be the favorites and the class of the division until proven otherwise. They are not only the favorites to win the AFC East, but they also have the 4th-shortest Super Bowl odds of any team at +950.

Josh Allen is an MVP candidate (+800) and will make Buffalo competitive as long as he is under center. They are returning many of their elite defensive players that made them one of the top units in the NFL last season, though linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is gone. The Bills have been the favorites entering the season in each of the last three years and have proved the hype each time, but they’ll face their tallest task in 2023.

New York Jets +245

The Jets last won the AFC East in 2002, but they’ll have a great chance of breaking the streak in 2023. They have been the most talked about team of the offseason after their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, and all eyes will be on the Big Apple for the coming season.

Rodgers of course brings the championship pedigree, and joins a team that many believed were a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl last season. Running back Dalvin Cook was also added to the mix recently, amplifying the expectations on what could be the best Jets season in decades.

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/SU95TqaQL4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

Miami Dolphins +300

To show how strong the AFC East is, the Dolphins have perhaps their most talented roster in over 20 years, and are still third in terms of likelihood to win the division. We saw the firepower that the offense possessed when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy last year, and the team is hoping that he can stay on the field to maximize their opportunities.

Vic Fangio was added to the mix in the offseason to lead a wildly talented defense that underperformed in 2022, though they’ll be without star acquisition Jalen Ramsey for at least the first half of the year. If there is any “longshot” that should be considered for a division crown this coming year, it is the Dolphins at +300.

New England Patriots +800

The Patriots aren’t a bad team, and they are led by arguably the greatest head coach to ever live. But given the talent on the rosters of the rest of the division, New England figures to be the ones on the outside looking in this year.

Mac Jones is the team’s starting quarterback, but even he fell out of favor last season, being benched at one point for Bailey Zappe. It will certainly be a make-or-break year for the Alabama product, and he’ll have a tough go trying to prove himself against the defenses in the AFC East.

