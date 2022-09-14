Matthew Stafford injury update from Sean McVay

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams looked horrible in their opening night game against the Buffalo Bills. It’s always tough to judge what happened during week one, and factoring in that the Bills are arguably the best team in all of football, but the Rams simply didn’t look like the team that everybody was expecting them to.

Things like this often happen after a team wins a Super Bowl. Whenever a team is coming off a Super Bowl victory, they typically come out flat throughout the first few games of the season. Many weren’t expecting that Los Angeles was going to do this because of the talent that they have on their roster and some of the veterans that they also have, but that was likely the case in this one.

The question for Matthew Stafford now is if he’s going to be healthy. Many are saying that he is still dealing with that elbow injury that was reported during training camp and it didn’t look like it was healed during his first game of the season.

Fortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford is still confident in how he feels right now and he could have just had a bad game.

“It looked good,” he said of Stafford’s throwing form against the Bills. “I mean, there was a couple things that…whether it was the rush kind of got in his face where he wasn’t able to see certain things. Matthew’s got such high standards, as we do for him and as he does of himself, that there was some plays that I’m sure he’ll went back. But I think that’s how it’ll be for any quarterback when you’re at the level that he is or (Buffalo Bills QB) Josh Allen. So there’s things that I expect us to be able to play better collectively, starting with me and then overall execution wise.”

If the Rams aren’t going to have Matthew Stafford healthy, and despite him saying that he does feel healthy at the moment, this team is not going to be the same squad that it was a year ago.

It’s obviously not going to be easy for them to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but they have an opportunity to do so if Matthew Stafford is fully healthy. They need to make sure that he’s healthy and that means even if they have to sit him a few games, that could be what they should do.