Report: Manchester United Lead Race For 21-Year-Old Premier League Defender

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Premier League powerhouse Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United Eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite Move Amid Raphael Varane Exit Rumors

Last month TEAMtalk reported that 21-year-old Branthwaite had emerged as a target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. According to the report, Ratcliffe and Co., who now oversee all operations related to soccer at Old Trafford, believe the young defender is a much-needed addition to their defensive unit.

Football Insider, meanwhile, has reported that Manchester United are not the only team keeping tabs on Branthwaite, with Real Madrid also monitoring the progress. However, they still backed the Red Devils to pull off the deal, saying the Premier League outfit had the edge over the La Liga giants in the race for the left-footed center-back.

Signing Branthwaite could considerably strengthen United’s back line. Their top left-footed defender Lisandro Martinez has struggled to keep himself fit, with him suffering another major injury in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday (February 4). If his fitness does not improve, United could very well move him along next summer.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane, who is one of the best defenders at Manchester United’s disposal, also faces an uncertain future at the club. According to reports, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has had differences with coach Erik ten Hag this season. As a result, he has not played some big games, despite being fully fit.

The former Real Madrid man is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, and the club would reportedly not stop him from departing in the summer transfer window. According to the Daily Star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are preparing an offer for the 30-year-old. His contract with the 20-time English champions expires in June 2025.

A Look At Branthwaite’s Career

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United in January 2020. After failing to hack it in his debut season at Goodison Park, the England U21 international joined Blackburn on loan. Following a decent season, he returned to Everton, but he could not cement his place in the starting XI. As a result, he left on another loan spell, this time to PSV Eindhoven, in July 2022.

Following an impressive season in the Netherlands, Branthwaite has returned to Merseyside and become an integral member of the first team. He has 20 Premier League games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring once. His contract with the club runs out in June 2027.

