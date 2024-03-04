Soccer

“Not being the most subtle in his game” – Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Admits Liverpool Star Surprised Him In Nottingham Forest Win

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has admitted that Darwin Nunez surprised him with his performance during Liverpool’s narrow win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2).

How Did Darwin Nunez Perform In Liverpool’s Win Over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League Matchday 27 meeting at City Ground last weekend. The Reds dominated proceedings throughout the game, but Forest held firm until 90 minutes, denying them the opportunity to pull ahead. The inevitable breakthrough ultimately arrived in the ninth minute of injury time, with Nunez appearing as the Reds’ messiah.

Alexis Mac Allister did superbly to deliver an inviting cross into the box for Nunez. The Uruguayan easily outjumped Forest full-back Neco Williams to apply a thumping header, sending it straight into the back of the net and sealing a 1-0 win. The 24-year-old, who had come on in the 60th minute, also created a chance, made two recoveries, and won two aerial duels against Forest.

Gary Neville Pleasantly Surprised By Darwin Nunez’s Movement

Like many of his peers, Neville has not held his punches while analyzing Nunez’s performances, often criticizing his lack of efficiency. On Sunday, however, the Englishman had nothing but praise for the former Benfica man, with him lauding the striker’s movement to get on the end of Mac Allister’s cross.

Neville said (via HITC):

There was a lovely little bit of movement from Nunez to connect with Mac Allister’s pass, that little look-up from Mac Allister, he just sees him and then he clips it in.

But what Nunez make that run, that little sort of dart in behind, and I sometimes think of Nunez as not being the smartest, not being the most subtle in his game, but that was really a good goal that, really sort of good striker movement.

Nunez has been in fine form for the Premier League leaders this season, popping up important goal contributions time and time again. So far, he has featured in 38 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing 11 assists. His 10 goals and seven assists have been integral to the Merseysiders’ Premier League push.

Arrow to top