Soccer

“He could really fit anywhere” – Dutch Duo Tip Liverpool To Appoint 45-Year-Old As Jurgen Klopp’s Successor

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Former Netherlands internationals Marco van Basten and Wim Jonk have explained why Feyenoord manager Arne Slot will be a great successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. While Van Basten believes the 45-year-old can do even better at a bigger club with more resources, Jonk thinks he will do well at the “Feyenoord of England.”

Liverpool Have Been In Touch With Arne Slot Over Anfield Job

Since Klopp announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, Liverpool have been scouring the market for his successor. Ex-Liverpool star and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was initially the hot favorite for the job. But the Spaniard quickly put those rumors to bed by committing his future to the Bundesliga champions. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim then emerged as a top candidate but according to top journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, talks have stalled between the manager and the club and may not resume.

With Amorim also out of the picture, Feyenoord manager Slot has become a prime candidate for the Liverpool job. Romano has reported that the two parties have already met, confirming the legitimacy of the rumors.

Van Basten & Jonk Explain Why Arne Slot Will Be Great Successor To Jurgen Klopp

Van Basten and Jonk have discussed Slot’s potential switch to Liverpool, explaining why he will be a great appointment.

Dutch legend Van Basten began by saying (via TeamTalk):

He can really go anywhere – Bayern Munich, Liverpool… I’m really convinced of that.

I’ve spoken to him a few times and I think what he does and what he sees is very strong. He gets along very well with the group of players, is tactically well-versed, can explain things well and is calm and intelligent. I think he can go to any club, even at the very difficult clubs, because he is so intelligent.”

He added:

He could really fit anywhere. If you get AZ and Feyenoord to play football, you also get big clubs like AC Milan to play football. You can clearly see his hand where he is the coach.

I think it will even be easier for him at a higher level because he has better players who understand his ideas faster. I also think he is smart enough to manage stubborn players.”

Jonk, meanwhile, claimed Slot’s success at Feyenoord will help him at Anfield.

He noted:

He [Slot] gave Feyenoord a face. Arne has made enormous strides, so I would like that. Liverpool is also a bit like the Feyenoord of England.”

Slot guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season and the KNVB Cup this year. He has managed them in 144 games over the last three seasons, guiding them to 93 wins, 27 draws, and 24 defeats.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

LATEST “He could really fit anywhere” – Dutch Duo Tip Liverpool To Appoint 45-Year-Old As Jurgen Klopp’s Successor

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 24 2024
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Soccer
Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Premier League Leaders Run Circles Around Hapless Blues
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 24 2024

Before the trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night (April 23), Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino addressed Cole Palmer’s absence due to illness. The Argentine urged his players to rise to the…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester United’s Links With Real Madrid Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United’s rumored interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. According to the journalist, Los Blancos have yet…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
“It’s embarrassing for football” – Barcelona Player And Manager Frustrated By Absence Of Goal-Line Technology After Defeat To Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“Performance after performance” – Jamie Carragher Makes Blunt Erik ten Hag Prediction After Manchester United’s Victory Over Coventry City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Lionel Messi Pichichi Trophy
Soccer
Pichichi Trophy: 5 Players Who Have Scored The Most Goals In La Liga This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Real Madrid Vs Barcelona
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona: Los Blancos Take Insurmountable Lead In La Liga Title Race As Blaugrana Falter At The End
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 22 2024
Arrow to top