Former Netherlands internationals Marco van Basten and Wim Jonk have explained why Feyenoord manager Arne Slot will be a great successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. While Van Basten believes the 45-year-old can do even better at a bigger club with more resources, Jonk thinks he will do well at the “Feyenoord of England.”

Liverpool Have Been In Touch With Arne Slot Over Anfield Job

Since Klopp announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, Liverpool have been scouring the market for his successor. Ex-Liverpool star and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was initially the hot favorite for the job. But the Spaniard quickly put those rumors to bed by committing his future to the Bundesliga champions. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim then emerged as a top candidate but according to top journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, talks have stalled between the manager and the club and may not resume.

With Amorim also out of the picture, Feyenoord manager Slot has become a prime candidate for the Liverpool job. Romano has reported that the two parties have already met, confirming the legitimacy of the rumors.

Van Basten & Jonk Explain Why Arne Slot Will Be Great Successor To Jurgen Klopp

Van Basten and Jonk have discussed Slot’s potential switch to Liverpool, explaining why he will be a great appointment.

Dutch legend Van Basten began by saying (via TeamTalk):

“He can really go anywhere – Bayern Munich, Liverpool… I’m really convinced of that.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times and I think what he does and what he sees is very strong. He gets along very well with the group of players, is tactically well-versed, can explain things well and is calm and intelligent. I think he can go to any club, even at the very difficult clubs, because he is so intelligent.”

He added:

“He could really fit anywhere. If you get AZ and Feyenoord to play football, you also get big clubs like AC Milan to play football. You can clearly see his hand where he is the coach.

“I think it will even be easier for him at a higher level because he has better players who understand his ideas faster. I also think he is smart enough to manage stubborn players.”

Jonk, meanwhile, claimed Slot’s success at Feyenoord will help him at Anfield.

He noted:

“He [Slot] gave Feyenoord a face. Arne has made enormous strides, so I would like that. Liverpool is also a bit like the Feyenoord of England.”

Slot guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season and the KNVB Cup this year. He has managed them in 144 games over the last three seasons, guiding them to 93 wins, 27 draws, and 24 defeats.