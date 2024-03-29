Manchester City and Arsenal are two of the most successful teams in the Premier League. The Cityzens have comprehensively annihilated the competition under Pep Guardiola, winning five English top-flight titles in the last seven years. The Gunners, meanwhile, have not won the Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. However, they remain the only team in Premier League history to lift the title without losing a single match (26 W, 12 D in 2023-24).

The two teams fought tooth and nail for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season, with City narrowly edging out the Londoners in the end. They are going at it once more this season and will try their very best to pull one over another when they meet this Sunday (March 31). Ahead of the blockbuster clash, let us take a look at some top players who have had the privilege of playing for both teams. Here are five players who have donned both Manchester City and Arsenal’s colors:

#5 Emmanuel Adebayor

The famous wanderer, Emmanuel Adebayor played for both Manchester City and Arsenal during his illustrious career. The ex-center-forward joined Arsenal from AS Monaco in January 2006. He had his moments in north London, especially in the 2007-08 season, during which he scored 24 goals in 36 Premier League matches. However, he could not hold on to his purple patch for much longer, scoring only 10 times in the Premier League the following season.

After three-and-a-half seasons, Adebayor left Arsenal for City, having scored 62 goals in 142 games. He spent two years at the Etihad Stadium, including a six-month loan stint at Real Madrid. The former Togo international played only 45 times for City, scoring 19 times.

#4 Bacary Sagna

Former French right-back Bacary Sagna moved to the Premier League with Arsenal in July 2007. What the Frenchman lacked in finesse he more than made up in work rate. The ex-AJ Auxerre man played 284 matches for the Gunners, scoring five times and providing 27 assists. He only won one FA Cup with Arsenal (2014).

After seven good years in London, Sagna moved to Manchester, hoping for better luck in the silverware department. Unfortunately for him, City were nowhere close to the force they are now and managed to win only the Carabao Cup (2016) before Sagna left as a free agent in 2017. He played 86 games for City, recording five assists.

#3 Gael Clichy

Former Premier League left-back, Gael Clichy joined Arsenal from French side Cannes in August 2003. He served as an understudy to Ashley Cole as the Gunners earned their “Invincibles” title at the end of the 2003-04 season. Slowly and steadily, the Frenchman earned his first-team rights and retained it until leaving for Manchester City in 2011. Before moving to the Etihad Stadium, Clichy played 264 games for the north London powerhouse, scoring twice and providing 11 assists.

Clichy was at Manchester City for six years and served as their first-choice left-back for the most part. He featured in 203 games for the reigning English champions, scoring thrice and providing 14 assists. Clichy won two Premier League titles on the blue side of Manchester.

#2 Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City brought Gabriel Jesus to England in January 2017, signing him from Brazilian side Palmeiras. He wowed Pep Guardiola with his creativity but he just could not keep pace with Sergio Aguero’s goalscoring. As a result, he became an understudy to the Argentine and struggled to get minutes under his belt. Many expected Jesus to revive his career after Aguero left in 2021, but Guardiola often used a ‘False 9’ system, frustrating the forward and paving the way for his Arsenal transfer. After scoring 95 goals in 236 games in all competitions, the four-time Premier League winner left for north London.

Jesus enjoyed a bright start to life at Arsenal, but injuries kept him from fulfilling his potential in his debut 2022-23 campaign. He suffered an injury at the start of the 2023-24 season as well, which derailed his progress. So far, he has played 59 games for Mikel Arteta’s side across competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 12 assists.

#1 Patrick Vieira

One of the finest defensive midfielders in Premier League history, Patrick Vieira joined Arsenal from AC Milan in August 1996. The Frenchman quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet and eventually won the captain’s armband. Vieira was integral to all three of Arsenal’s Premier League titles in 1997-98, 2001-02, and 2003-04, always setting the bar with his fearless performances. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner played 405 games for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 32 times and providing 46 assists.

Vieira left north London for Turin in July 2005. After spells with Juventus and Inter Milan, he returned to England with Manchester City in January 2010. He spent one-and-a-half seasons at City before hanging up his boots. Vieira scored six times and claimed five assists in 46 games for the Sky Blues, winning the FA Cup in 2011.