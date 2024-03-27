Defending is a dying art in soccer. With more and more teams focusing on multi-faceted defenders, the old-school resilience has gone for a toss. Most modern-day teams prefer their defenders and goalkeepers to be comfortable in possession, which was an alien concept even a decade back. Thanks to these tweaks, goals have been flying in across the top five European leagues this season, causing joy to some and suffering to others.

Today, we will take a look at some teams that have suffered the most this season. Here are the five teams with the most goals conceded across the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 season:

Stats: FBRef

#5 Luton Town (Premier League): 60 Goals

Luton Town, who joined the Premier League in the 2023-24 season itself, have conceded 60 goals in the top flight of English soccer so far. However, unlike the other teams on this list, Luton did not just suffer at the hands of their opponents, they also doled out punishment from time to time. One of the most exciting teams in England, Luton have scored 42 goals in 29 games. With 22 points on the board, they are sitting in 17th place in the rankings.

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has started every single game for Luton in the Premier League this season. He has faced 170 shots on target, making 111 saves.

#4 Frosinone (Serie A): 60 Goals

Serie A outfit Frosinone are in fourth place, having let in 60 goals in 29 league matches. Frosinone have scored a respectable 37 goals so far, taking their goal difference to -23. Had they kept things a little tighter at the back, Frosinone would not be struggling in 18th place.

Italian goalkeeper Stefano Turati has suffered most of the punishment under the crossbar this season. Often left stranded by his defenders, Turati has conceded 55 goals in 26 matches. He has faced 132 shots on target and made 77 saves.

#3 Burnley (Premier League): 63 Goals

Conceding 63 goals in 29 Premier League matches, Burnley has claimed the third spot on this list. Burnley have also fared poorly in front of goal this season, scoring 29 goals and taking their goal difference to -34. Owing to their poor showings, Burnley are toiling in 19th place in the league rankings, five points away from safety.

James Trafford has been Burnley’s goalkeeper of choice this season. Starting 28 Premier League matches, he has let in 62 goals. He has faced 166 shots on target and made 106 saves, attaining a save percentage of 65.7.

#2 Darmstadt 98 (Bundesliga): 65 Goals

Darmstadt 98 have had a hard time organizing their back line this season, resulting in an easy win for their opponents more often than not. The Bundesliga outfit have conceded 65 goals and scored only 26 in 26 league matches. With only 13 points on the board, Darmstadt 98 sit at the bottom of the league standings.

Marcel Schuhen has operated as Darmstadt’s first-choice goalkeeper in the 2023-24 season. He has conceded 64 goals in 25 matches, making 98 saves from the 161 shots on target faced so far.

#1 Sheffield United (Premier League): 74 Goals

Premier League side Sheffield United have endured a disappointing 2023-24 league campaign. They have lacked discipline at the back, conceding a staggering 74 goals in 28 Premier League matches so far. Sheffield have only scored 24 goals in the league. Their goal difference of -50 is also the worst across the top five European leagues.

Unsurprisingly, their abysmal display in the English top flight has pushed them to the bottom of the league rankings. With only 14 points on the board, they are sitting in 20th place — eight points away from safety.

Wes Foderingham has primarily operated as their goalkeeper this season, conceding 63 goals in 25 matches. He has faced 165 shots and made 106 saves.