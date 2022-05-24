Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Wednesday 25th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Tuesday comes in the afternoon from Newton Abbot, Beverley and Hamilton, while Warwick and Ripon both race in the evening.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

GLENGEEVER @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.30 Newton Abbot



Yet to win a race but has only had six runs and this looks a good chance for this Ben Lund runner to get off the mark. Has been second the last three time and wasn’t beaten far the last day at Stratford. Trip, ground and track are fine, while jockey Rex Dingle knows the horse well.

INVER PARK @ 11/8 with Fitzdares – 2.50 Hamilton



Up 5lbs for a recent win at Windsor but looked to have a bit more up his sleeve that day. Interesting that the George Boughey yard make the long trip to Hamilton and William Buick catches the eye in the saddle.

RHEBUS ROAD @ SP with Fitzdares – 5.35 Warwick



This Oliver Sherwood runner returned from just under 4 months off the last day to win at Huntingdon. Up 6lbs for that win but got the job done by 6 lengths that day and connections look to ahve found a good chance for him to go in again.

TAMARAMA @SP with Fitzdares – 6.55 Ripon



Easy winner at Beverley last time and has an obvious chance of following up here for the Charles Hills yard. That was her first caerrer win so with that confidence under her belt can progress again. Trip, ground and track will suit and top jockey Tom Marquand has been booked to do the steering.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

