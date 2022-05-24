Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Beverley Tip On Weds 25th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Five more UK horse racing fixtures this Wednesday. In the afternoon Newton Abbot racing over the jumps, with Beverley and Hamilton the flat turf meetings. Then, in the evening, we’ve got two more cards at Ripon and Warwick (NH). With that in mind, we’ve picked out our value horse racing each-way tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon card at Beverley races.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Wednesday 25th May

5.20 Beverley: BANKAWI @ 9/1 with Fitzdares

Recent Ayr scorer – Otto Oyl – will be all the rage here but outside this David Barron runner there is plenty of potential each-way contenders, including the Mick and David Easterby-trained BANKAWI.

This 5 year-old likely needed the run the last day at Hamilton after a 218-day break and not only can be expected to have improved for that but is also 3lbs lower.

Yes, draw 10 is probably not ideal but she has 1m 1/2f to try to get over that and is also a past course and distance winner off a 2lb higher rating. Jo Mason, who has ridden the horse many times, gets the leg-up.

Note: Odds are subject to change

A £5 e/w bet on BANKAWI @ 9/1 with Fitzdares will return £66.25 – click the bet slip below.

Join Fitzdares Today and Claim Your £30 FREE BET to Use On Today’s Each-way Horse Racing Tip

Back today’s each-way ‘tip of the day’ with Fitzdares and also get a £30 FREE BET, when you bet £30 (or more) on your first bet, plus get up to a 25% bonus on all multi horse racing bets.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets