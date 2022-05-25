Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from up in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another win yesterday, our third in a row, for our Next Best selection, Mrs Grimley, in the 2.02pm race at Southwell, we are back with more tips on every race from the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

The meetings from Hamilton, Newton Abbot and Beverley all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Wexford, Ripon and Warwick get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.30pm at Newton Abbot, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Ripon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newton Abbot and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Hamilton, Newton Abbot, Beverly, Wexford, Ripon and Warwick

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – FROM THE HEART @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 2.00 Newton Abbot



We have selected From The Heart as our NAP of the day for Philip Hobbs and Micheal Nolan in this Class 3 Handicap Chase over 3m1f170y at Newton Abbot.

This 8-year-old looks to be running off a fair mark of 11st 4lbs, which is perhaps a bitter lower than expected given the fact he officially rated at 112. Has won four chases in his career, the last coming in October last year at Exeter. Has improved in each of his last three races, from seventh, to fourth to second last time out.

From The Heart most definitely has the beating of the rest of the field here and if he is on song, should bring us yet another victory.

NEXT BEST – NEALY A GONNA @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 2.50 Hamilton

Our Next Best bet of the day on Wednesday afternoon comes from up in Scotland where we have sided with Nearly A Gonna to win this Class 4 Handicap over six furlongs.

The 5-year-old gelding won last time out over the same distance, again in a Class 4, as a big priced 20/1 outsider at Carlisle just nine days ago. He seems to run well when active, so this quick turnaround should suit Nearly A Gonna. Runs off a mark of 68 at 9st 9lbs, which does look achievable for him.

Phil Dennis takes the reigns for Tim Easterby today as Nearly A Gonna looks to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his racing career.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hamilton, Newton Abbot, Beverly, Wexford, Ripon and Warwick on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Tantastic @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Montelusa @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Nealy A Gonna (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.20 The New Marwan @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Engles Rock @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Shine On Brendan @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.55 Sophiesticate @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Hey Frankie @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.00 From The Heart (NAP) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Glengeever @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Arizona Glory @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.30 Mourzouk @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Wotzizname @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.32 Commander Miller @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Newgate Angel @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Bridgetown @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Bally Spirit @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Saisons D’Or @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Space Tracker @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Crown Princess @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.48 Point Louise @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Clotherholme @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Wexford Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Ingenious Stroke @ 6/5 with Bet UK

5.45 Good As Hell @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Boston Brahmin @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Presenting Lad @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Chinx Of Light @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Maura Jeanne @ 13/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Golden De Coeur @ 16/1 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Little Edi @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.55 Cianciana @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.25 High Security @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.55 Tamarama @ 4/5 with Bet UK

7.25 Captain Kane @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.00 Cookies And Creme @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Enderman @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Warwick Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Good News @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Kerosine Light @ 5/4 with Bet UK

6.05 Leylak @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.35 Ultimate Getaway @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.05 Sweet Nightingale @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Churchtown Glen @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Madaa @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change