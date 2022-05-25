Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 25 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 25 May, according to SportsLens tipsters, is Ultimate Getaway. He goes in the 3m novices’ limited handicap chase at Warwick today (6:35). This Fergal O’Brien runner looks well worth a wager at sweet 7/4 odds here.

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a 'real money' stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C's apply.

Pitched straight into handicap company off the back of a taking chase debut last time out, Ultimate Getaway hails from a horse racing yard that makes hay at this time of year. Although an eight-year-old, he is open to any amount of further progress in this sphere. That is why this Getaway gelding is our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ultimate Getaway win?

Main market rival Sail Away is a six-race maiden over fences. Ultimate Getaway receives 13lb from that horse, who the best UK betting sites make favourite on the fact he’s trained locally to the course alone. The market leader has never looked like winning a chase yet. Value lies in taking Sail Away on with Ultimate Getaway, then.

Going into today, the O’Brien yard is seven from 15 with its runners over fences this season so far. That is a phenomenal 45 per cent strike rate. Backing the stable’s chasers blind on horse racing betting sites would’ve yielded £9.96 profit from a £1 level stake. O’Brien also had a double at Ludlow, the site of Ultimate Getaway’s chase victory earlier in the month over this distance, on Monday.

Despite an 8lb rise for that, he was clearly value for plenty more than the winning margin. Ultimate Getaway, who clearly has more to offer as a chaser, is thus our horse racing NAP for 25 May. A £10 wager with 888Sport on him returns £27.50 if he can follow-up.

The Bosses Oscar NB to horse racing NAP at Wexford

Also in action this evening in the Emerald Isle is The Bosses Oscar. He runs in a 3m conditions hurdle at Wexford (7:15). Trained by Gordon Elliott for Bective Stud’s Noel and Valerie Moran, this seven-year-old son of Oscar was a gallant runner-up in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival back in 2021.

Those exploits in one of the hottest staying handicaps of the year prompted connections to try chasing with The Bosses Oscar last term. While his horse racing results over fences show he hasn’t taken to the larger obstacles, the handicapper retains faith this is a smart type for hurdles. On adjusted figures, The Bosses Oscar is 8lb and upwards clear of the field here.

He also shaped better on his second start back in this sphere when fourth to Shewearsitwell over an inadequate trip at Killarney last time out. The Bosses Oscar is thus next best to our horse racing NAP at tasty 2/1 odds with 888Sport here. New customers qualify for £40 in bonuses with a £10 punt on either pick.

