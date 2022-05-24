Brigadier Gerard Stakes Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Sandown Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Brigadier Gerard takes centre stage at Sandown racecourse this Thursday as six top class mile and a quarter horses eye-up the Group Three prize. To help you find the winner, Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Brigadier Gerard Stakes trends and tips ahead of Thursday’s big Sandown race.



Did You Know? – Jockey Ryan Moore has ridden 4 of the last 6Brigadier Stakes winners

Find The Winner Of The Brigadier Gerard Stakes With Our Key Trends

7:25 – Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f



19/19 – Had won at least twice before

17/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

15/19 – Favourites that finished in the top 3

15/19 – Had won a Group or Listed race before

14/19 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Had won between 2-4 times before

13/19 – Aged 4 years-old (7 of the last 10)

13/19 – Rated 111 or higher

11/19 – Had won a Group Race before

11/19 – Raced within the last 7 weeks

9/19 – Drawn in stall 4 or lower

6/19 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute (11 in total)

6/19 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (6 of last 11)

6/19 – Won last time out

5/19 – Winning favourites

2/19 – Trained by John Gosden (2 of the last 7)

The average winning SP in the last 19 years is 6/1

Brigadier Gerard Stakes Tips and Best Bets

Another small, but select field for this year’s Brigadier gerard Stakes from Sandown Park on Thursday night.

The William Haggas yard have just one sole win in the race (2013), but this year have the top-rated in the field with Addeybb running. This former Group One winner will be all the rage dropped back into a Group Three and also gets 3lbs off Mostahadaf and 5lbs from Lord Glitters.

He’s back from a 222-day break – however, is a horse that’s gone well fresh in the past and has actually only finished out of the first two once from his last 13 races – a big player.

The Godolphin yard are firing two bullets at the race with the Saeed Bin Suroor camp running Dubai Future and Passion For Glory. Both are proven distance winners but also the pair have a bit to prove based on recent runs and have only one win between them from their last 13 races. They are overlooked here.

It’s hard to ignore the top record of the Sir Michael Stoute yard in this race – they’ve won the Brigadier Stakes on 11 occasions and 6 times in the last 19. They run Bay Bridge, who will also be ridden by Ryan Moore, who has also guided home 4 of the last 6 winners. This 4 year-old has won 3 of his 4 runs on the turf – including this last 4 races in total – so is a fast-improving middle-distance performer.

His last win came in a Listed race at Newmarket – keeping on well that day and should be a fair bit more to come. That said, he’s rated 112 and that’s 8lbs off the already mentioned Addeybb and 6lbs off the Gosden runner – MOSTAHDAF – who gets the verdict.

This 4 year-old has won his last three races and the most recent of those was a 2 1/2 length success here at Sandown. That came in the Group Three Gordon Richards Stakes last month and with that also being off a 195-day break, then should have more in the locker.

The Gosden yard also won this race 2 years ago with Lord North and also in 2015 with Western Hymn. Jim Crowley will ride this Shadwell-owned horse as he looks to win the race for the second time after winning the pot in 2007. The horse is the only CD winner in the field and despite having to give Addeybb 3lbs is the call to have more improvement in him with only 5 runs on the flat (turf).

Lord Glitters makes up the six runners and is not without a squeak. But this grey is no spring chicken now at 9 and has to give weight away all round.

Recent Brigadier Gerard Stakes Winners

2021 – EUCHEN GLEN (20/1)

2020 – LORD NORTH (3/1)

2019 – REGAL REALITY (9/4)

2018 – POET’S WORD (4/6 fav)

2017 – AUTOCRATIC (8/1)

2016 – TIME TEST (3/1)

2015 – WESTERN HYMN (11/4)

2014 – SHARESTAN (5/6 fav)

2013 – MUKHADRAM (3/1)

2012 – CARLTON HOUSE (10/11 fav)

2011 – WORKFORCE (Evs fav)

2010 – STOTSFOLD (7/1)

2009 – CIMA DE TRIOMPHE (4/1)

2008 – SMOKEY OAKEY (20/1)

2007 – TAKE A BOW (11/1)

2006 – NOTNOWCATO (5/4 fav)

2005 – NEW MORNING (12/1)

2004 – BANDARI (7/2)

2003 – SIGHTS ON GOLD (7/1)

Watch Euchen Glen Winning The 2021 Brigadier Gerard Stakes

2022 Brigadier Gerard Stakes Meeting Race Times and Names

Thursday 26th May 2023

5:40 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl5 (4yo+ 0-75) 1m2f RTV

6:15 – Coral National Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f RTV

6:50 – Coral Henry II Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m RTV

7:25 – Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m2f RTV

8:00 – Coral Whitsun Cup Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

8:35 – Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m RTV

