Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – May 25th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was on the mark with BLUE HERO (16-5) at Bath on Tuesday & also recommended the £6.22 forecast in Bangor’s 3.41. He has four selections across three races on Wednesday, May 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

BEVERLEY 1.40

SHE’S A DEVA (system – Fountain Of Youth, all-weather to turf switch)

Progeny of the sire Fountain Of Youth fare much better on turf than on the all-weather and they return a profit when switching from one surface to another. SHE’S A DEVA, well drawn in stall 1, has switched from synthetics to grass on four previous occasions, running 4th at 25-1 and 9-1, second at 10-1 and winning at 14-1. She can reward each-way support again.

BEVERLEY 3.40

DIAMOND RANGER (system – George Boughey, last-time out winners, non-handicaps)

George Boughey has a fine record with last-time out winners, especially those running in non-handicaps. Sixteen of the 49 qualifiers have won for a profit of £34.62. Those who ran in the past three weeks have an 11 from 27 record for a profit of £47.26. DIAMOND RANGER, a winner at Catterick on his racecourse debut 16 days ago, can follow up.

WARWICK 7.35

GO AS YOU PLEASE & GULLIVER COLLONGES (systems – J P McManus-owned low-grade handicappers in Britain)

Leading owner J P McManus is best known for winners at the big spring festivals but he also does well in Class 5 handicaps over jumps in Britain. This century, his record is 110 winners from 499 runners (22% strike-rate) for a profit of £146.37 to a £1 level stake at SP. He has two runners in this 2m4f handicap chase – GULLIVER COLLONGES and GO AS YOU PLEASE. I’m backing both but am especially interested in the last-named, whose Warwick record reads 211 (2-3), improving to 11 (2-2) over fences only.

