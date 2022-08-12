2022 Great St Wilfrid Handicap Trends and Tips For Ripon Race

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Great St Wilfrid Handicap is the highlight of the season for Ripon racecourse as the ITV horse racing cameras also decend on the track billed as Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse. We take a look at the key 2022 Great St Wilfrid trends to help you narrow down the big field, plus in a small history lesson we also tell you who Great St Wilfrid was.



DID YOU KNOW? 15 of the last 20 Great St Wilfrid Handicap winners were aged between 4-6

What Time Is The 2022 Great St Wilfrid Handicap?



The William Hill Great St Wilfrid is a Class 2 handicap run over 6f and staged at Ripon racecourse every August.

🕙Time: 2:50pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 13th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Ripon (6f)

💰 Winner: £51,540 (Handicap)

📺 TV: ITV4 / ATR

2021 Winner Justanotherbottle Is Back For More



12 months ago we saw the Kevin Ryan-trained JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE @ 15/2 with BetUK win the race at 18/1, to give the yard their first success in the race. The 8 year-old is back for more in 2022 to defend his title and will be looking to become the first horse since Pepper Lane, who was trained by David O’Meara, to win back-to-back Great St Wilfrid Handicaps.

Justanotherbottle won the 2021 renewal off a mark of 93 and was sporting the first-time blinkers that day too. He’s since won twice more at Ripon so is now unbeaten from three runs at the Yorkshire venue, and is certainly developing a liking for this track

He’s now rated 105, which is 12lbs higher than 2021, so will need to find a bit more improvement if he’s to follow-up last year’s win. However, he won here in June off a rating of 102, so is only 3lbs higher this time, plus – as mentioned – his record at Ripon racecourse is very good (3-from-3), so he’ll be hard to rule out.

Great St Wilfrid Handicap Trends and Stats



17/20 – Previous winners over 6f

15/20 – Aged between 4-6 years-old

15/20 – Didn’t win last time out

14/20 – Carried 8-12 or more

13/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

12/20 – Finished unplaced last time out

11/20 – Had run at Ripon before (4 won)

11/20 – Unplaced favourites

11/20 – Had 5 or more previous runs already that season

8/20 – Ran at either Goodwood (5) or Newmarket (3) last time out

6/20 – Aged 4 years-old

6/20 – Winning favourites (5 in the last 9)

3/20 – Trained by David O’Meara (3 of last 11)

3/20 – Ridden by Daniel Tudhope

2/20 – Trained by Tim Easterby (2 of the last 5)

1/20 – Aged 3 years-old

Justanotherbottle won the race in 2021

No winner from stall 1 in the last 16 runnings

8 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 8-13 (inc)

Since 1986 ALL bar one winner returned 20/1 or less

75% Of The Last 20 Winners Were Aged 4-6 and Didn’t Win Last Time Out



This is a useful stat to have onside when the final Great St Wilfrid runners come out. Last year we saw a horse defy the age trend with Justanotherbottle aged 7 (now 8), but prior to that we had four 5 year-olds win in a row.

If we combine the age stat with those that DIDN’T win last time out, then this will certainly help put a line through several of the runners. At a glance, those that tick both trends are Blackrod, Emperor Spirit, Fortamour, Good Earth, Indian Creek, Ventura Express and Mark’s Choice

Surpisingly The Favourites Have A Good Record, Winning 55% Of The Last 9 Runnings

Despite the competitive nature of the Great St Wilfrid Handicap it’s a race that in recent years the favourites have done very well – winning 5 of the last 9!

Staxton was the last winning market leader in 2020 – trained by Tim Easterby, who has won two of the last five renewals.

Being a tight betting heat the market in terms of which horse will be sent off favourite is likely to chop and change in the build-up to the race. But it’s looking likely Blackrod will be the main contender for the favourites berth.

50% Of The Last 16 Winners Came Between Stalls 8-13

Another decent trend to take onboard with 50% of the last 16 Great St Wilfrid winners coming between stalls 8 and 13. If this is to be repeated, then Al Simmo, Good Earth, Justanotherbottle, Fortamour, Mark’s Choice and Emperor Spirit are the ones to focus on.

While it’s interesting that we’ve not had any winner from stall 1 in the last 16 years, so the likely favourite – Blackrod – has this to overcome.

Our 2022 Great St Wilfrid Betting Tips

Blackrod has been popular in the betting and the favourites in this race actually don’t have a bad record. Draw 1, however, doesn’t look ideal based on the trends, while he’s probably not the best value in a race with 14 others in.

So, the three that stand out here are FORTAMOUR (e/w) @ 23/2 with BetUK , last year’s winner JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK and at a big price MARK’S CHOICE (e/w) @ 16/1 with BetUK.

Fortamour @ 23/2 with BetUK is a CD winner that is drawn 11. This 6 year-old was a close 6th (of 15) last time at York and with that coming off a 2 month break should have improved for it. He’s dropped a pound too and has won 2 of his last 3 races here at the Yorkshire track.

Justanotherbottle @ 15/2 with BetUK simply loves Ripon. He took this race 12 months ago and despite being 13lbs higher this time has improved since. Yes, he’s no spring chicken at 8, but it’s hard to ignore his record at Ripon, he’s 3-from-3 and yet to lose here. He also won off just a 3lb lower mark here in June, so returning to his beloved Ripon.

Mark’s Choice @ 16/1 with BetUK is having his first run for the Keatley yard and is also back from having a wind op. He’s out of form at the moment but won the Silver Trophy at this meeting last season off 10lbs lower. He’s another horse that seems to love the track and could easily outrun his odds. The icing on the cake is the 7lb claim that jockey William Pyle can take off his already featherweight.

Note: Odds are subject to change

So, Who Was Great St Wilfrid?

Great St Wilfrid race is named after St.Wilfrid, the patron saint of Ripon. The owner of the winning horse is given a silver trophy with St Wilfrid mounted on horseback.

St Wilfrid was born in 633 and became an English bishop and saint that was appointed the Bishop Of York in 664 till 678. He died in 710.

Recent Great St Wilfrid Handicap Winners

2021 – Justanotherbottle (18/1

2020 – Staxton (4/1 fav)

2019 – Dakota Gold (5/1 fav)

2018 – Gunmetal (10/1)

2017 – Mattmu (25/1)

2016 – Nameitwhatyoulike (16/1)

2015 – Don’t Touch (4/1 fav)

2014 – Out Do (7/1 fav)

2013 – Baccarat (9/2 fav)

2012 – Pepper Lane (20/1)

Watch Justanotherbottle Winning The 2021 Great St Wilfrid Handicap Again

