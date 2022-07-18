Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 18th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Monday 18th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings today at Ayr and Cartmel.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

DR SANDERSON @ 19/5 with BetUK – 2.05 Cartmel



This Ben Haslam runner was impressive in winning here at Cartmel last time out. Up 6lbs for that run and back in trip here but connections are expected to make use of his proven stamina and can go well again off a 3 month break.

Very promising debut when 2nd at Newbury at the end of May. Has been give time to recover from that run by his trainer Richard Spencer and with the expected improvement and the step up 1/2 a furlong he looks the one to beat.

RAPID FLIGHT @ 7/10 with BetUK – 3.15 Cartmel



Only two runners here so will be a tactical affair but the safest option here looks to be the James Moffatt-trained Rapid Flight, who has won his last two races here. The yard love to have winners at this unique track too and despite being up 8lbs for that success did it very nicely to suggest he’s worth sticking with.

Course winner here that has won twice already this season – once here at Ayr. Not beaten far the last day here either, when a close fourth over 7f. The step up to a mile here will be fine having kept on well the last day and hails from the Jim Goldie yard that have their horses in good order.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

