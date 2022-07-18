Countries
Home News existing customer bookmaker offers and free bets mon 18th july

Existing Customer Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets | Mon 18th July

Updated

12 hours ago

on

bookmaker

There are stacks of bookmaker offers and free bets for existing customers to take advantage of EACH DAY. Yes, there are many bookie sign-up offers and free bets for NEW customers, but once you’ve signed-up the bookmaker offers don’t stop there! Look out for DAILY enhanced horse racing place offers, money back refunds if second, Best Odds Guaranteed, plus many more.

So, here at SportsLens we’ve complied a list of the best EXISTING CUSTOMER BOOKMAKER DAILY OFFERS that you can take advantage of today on Monday 18th July 2022 – where the horse racing meetings come from Ayr, Cartmel and Ballinrobe.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Some Popular Existing Customer Free Bets and Horse Racing Offers Explained

Best Odds Guaranteed Prices

A great offer that most of the main UK and Irish bookmakers have in place for their existing customers.

How Does It Work? If you take a price on a horse and it drifts out to a bigger winning price, the bookmakers offering ‘BEST ODDS GUARANTEED PRICES’ will pay you out at the lasrger odds. So, if you take 4/1 on a horse in the morning and it wins at 6/1 – you’ll get paid out at 6/1!

Look for the ‘BOG’ symbol on the racecards and also note bookmakers will vary in terms of the time bets have to be placed to get their BOG offer. Simply head to your bookies site and check their BOG Ts&C’s.

Money back If Second To SP Favourite

Shop around on your bookie’s site on their promo pages, but many – like BoyleSports – will offer refunds (normally as a free bet) if your horse finishes second to the SP Favourite.

Some bookies may limit this offer to certain races, while others might have a slightly different spin on it – money back if second to a horse at a certain price (or bigger). The ‘good news’ is that BoyleSports curently have their ‘money back if 2nd to SP fav’ offer on ALL that day’s UK/Ire horse races.

While Betfred have a horse racing offer in certain races that will see you get a £10 free bet if second.

Free Bets If You Back Winners At Certain Prices

Bookmakers like – 888Sport and Bet365 – have a craking offer for their existing customers that will see free bets given out on certain races if you back the winner and it returns at 4/1 (888Sport) or (Bet365).

Again, look out for the races that this offer applies to each day but checking the bookmaker sites, but the big ITV-covered meetings are popular with this offer, but both 888Sport and Bet365 will also pick out a few races each day to cover even an average horse racing afternoon.

Enhanced Place Offers

If a bookmaker has this offer in place, then it will generally apply to certain races each day. But it’s still a top offer that – especially if you like betting each-way on horse racing. It means extra places will be in play for some races – meaning you’ll get paid out if your horse finishes 4th, 5th, 6th or even 7th in some big-field races.

Bookmakers like Betfred have a ‘Extra Place’ and even ‘Super Extra Place’ offers at the moment on selected daily races – just head to their site and find out which races apply for today.

Money Back On Fallers or Unseated Jockeys

Another popular offer for existing customers is for bookmakers to refund bets (up to a certain stake) if your horse falls or unseats it’s jockey in certain races.

This offer might be on show more during the winter months with more jumps racing, but with the summer jumping popular now too, then if a bookmaker offers this it can be all-year-round.

Money Back If Your Horse Loses By A Certain Distance

No punter likes losing a horse racing by a head, short head or a nose, but the ‘good news’ here is that some bookmakers will refund (up to a certain stake) if this happens.

Again, it may only apply to certain races and shop around your bookie site to find the full terms, but this is a top existing customer horse racing offer that can ease the pain if your horse gets touched off by a narrow margin.

Weekly Loyalty Bonuses

To keep you betting each week, then another angle for the bookmakers when it comes to existing customers is to offer weekly loyalty bonuses. These will often be credited at the start of each week if you’ve placed enough bets the previous week.

Again, this offer will vary slightly between bookmaker, but in short then more you bet and how often will result in that loyalty being rewarded. Check the terms and you may have to ‘opt in’ for this sort of offer, but it’s well worth doing so!

Today’s Best Existing Customer Horse Racing Offers and Free Bets

See below the bookmakers with the best horse racing free bets offers for existing customers. You can click below to go to the bookmaker, and you can also claim their excellent sign up offers if haven’t already.

10Bet: Best Odds Guaranteed Prices, Money Back If Your Horse Loses A Neck (or less), Plus £20 FREE BET if you Back a 3/1+ Winner.

10betPlenty to get stuck into at 10bet for existing customers, including Best Odds Guaranteed Odds, plus money back if your horse loses a neck or less and free bets for 3/1+ winners.

How to Claim the 10Bet Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here to go 10Bet
  • £50 Welcome bonus for NEW Customers
  • Money back if your horse loses a neck or less (up to £10)
  • £20 free bet if your horse wins at 3/1 or higher
  • Money Back If 2nd (up to £10) On Selected UK/Ire Races on FRIDAY & SATURDAY
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (after 9am on day of race)
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

BetVictor: Existing Customer Horse Racing Offers – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Weekly Loyalty Club

BetVictor Cheltenham sign up offer - Cheltenham Festival 2022BetVictor also offer all their horse racing customers the Best Odds Guaranteed offer and all UK and Irish racing, plus they also have a weekly £5 free bet loyalty club.

How to Claim the BetVictor Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to BetVictor
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (bets placed after 9am)
  • Weekly £5 free bet via their loyalty club
  • Run For Your Money – Cash refund if your horse loses all chance at the start of the race
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

Goodwin Racing: Daily Horse Racing Refund Specials & BOG

bet goodwin
bet goodwin

How to Claim the Goodwin Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Goodwin Racing
  • Free Bet Refunds If Your Horse Loses By A Nose (up to £100)
  • Free Bet Refund If 2nd to 50/1 (or bigger) Winner (up to £100)
  • Free Bet If Beaten Under 1/2 Length In a Chase Race (up to £100)
  • Free Bet If Falling At The Last When Leading ( up to £100)
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (after 7am)
  • Ts&C’s apply – – check site for more details about these daily offers

888Sport: £5 Free Bet on 4/1+ Winners, Each-way+ Odds & BOG

Horse racing NAP of the Day 888Sport bet 10 get 30 FB 10 casino bonus

How to Claim the 888sport Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to 888Sport
  • Back the winner at 4/1+ (on the day of the race) and 888Sport will give you a £5 free bet (offer available every day and on ALL sports)
  • Look for 888Sport’s each-way+ races to get enhanced place terms and/or extra places for each-way
  • Each-way + – Get bigger returns on certain races or each-way Insurance
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (bets placed on day of race)
  • Double Result – Get paid first past the post and if your horse get promoted to a place or the win
  • Acca Club – £5 free weekly bet if £20 (or more) placed on multiples or bet builders
  • Ts&C’s apply
Paddy Power: Existing Customer Horse Racing Daily Extra Places & Best Odds Guaranteed

paddy
paddy

The Paddy Power existing customer horse racing offers include Best Odds Guaranteed and daily extra place races.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Paddy Power
  • Once a customer, gain access to the Best Odds Guaranteed Offer & Daily Extra Place races
  • BOG – If your horse wins at a bigger SP price than you took, Paddy Power will pay you at the larger SP. (applies to all UK & Irish horse races)
  • Daily Extra Place Races – Check the Paddy Power site before the Royal Ascot horse races for enhanced each-way place terms.
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Ts&C’s apply

Virgin Bet: Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed + Free Bet On 3/1+ Winners On Selected Races, Extra Places

Virgin Bet BonusHow to Claim the Virgin Bet Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Virgin Bet
  • Back a horse in any UK/Irish horse race (after 9am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, VirginBet will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Free Bet On 3/1+ Winners – On selected races get up to £20 back as a free bet
  • Extra Places – Get paid out on extra palces on selected races
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (after 9am)
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

QuinnBet: Horse Racing money back as a FREE BET if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav, Extra Place Races, Faller Refunds & BOG

QuinnBet Money Back if Second to the SP Favourite 480x270 1

How to Claim the QuinnBet Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
  • Bet on selected races and if your horse is 2nd to the SP Fav in the race, QuinnBet will give you a free bet (up to £10) – applies to all UK/Ire horse races, every day!
  • Faller Refunds in certain daily jumps races/meetings
  • Beaten A Head Or Less – £10 free bet refund in certain races
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (after 8:30am)
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

BoyleSports: Extra Places, Money Back (free bet) If 2nd To SP Fav & Best Odds Guaranteed

BOYLES
BOYLES

BoyleSports have you covered with their existing customer horse racing offers as you can get your money back if your horse finishes 2nd to the SP favourite (selected races), plus they offer Best Odds Guaranteed Prices on all UK/Irish racing.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Horse Racing Offers for Existing Customers (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to BoyleSports.
  • Place a win bet on any horse in a UK/Irish race
  • If your horse finishes second to the SP favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet (up to £20) – all races fro UK/Ire covered each day
  • Plus, extra place daily specials for each-way backers
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (on day of the race)
  • Acca Loyalty – £5 Free Acca for every 5 Accas placed
  • Ts&C’s apply

bet365: Horse Racing Offer, BOG, Bet Boosts, ITV Racing 4/1+ Offer

bet365 Bonusbet365 will some cracking existing customer horse racing offers, including Best Odds Guaranteed and all UK and Irish racing and also daily horse racing bet boosts to take advantage of.

How to Claim the bet365 Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Bet365
  • ITV Racing 4/1+ Offer – Back a winner at 4/1+ in any ITV race and get a free bet (up to £50) on the next ITV race
  • ITV Racing Price Promise – Won’t be beaten a price on ANY ITV horse race
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)
  • Daily Horse Racing Bet Boosts
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

Betfred: Free Bet If 2nd, Best Odds Guaranteed Prices, Plus Extra (and Super Extra) Place Races

Betfred Bonus
Betfred Bonus

How to Claim the Betfred Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Betfred
  • Place a bet on selected races, then if your horse finishes 2nd, Betfred will give you a free bet (up to £10)
  • Look out for Betfred’s Extra & Super Extra Place races
  • Collect Rewards4Racing Points
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (after 8am on day of race)
  • Ts&C’s apply
LiveScore Bet: Horse Racing Offers For Existing Customers – Best Odds Guaranteed, Plus Live Horse Racing Streaming

LiveScore Bet BonusLiveScore Bet offer their new customers a cracking bet £10 and get £20 free bet, but once you’re a member they also have the popular BEST ODDS GUARANTEED offer for horse racing fans to use – meaning if you take a price on a horse and it returns at bigger odds LiveScore Bet will pay you at the bigger SP price.

How to Claim the LiveScore Bet Horse Racing Existing Customer Offers (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to LiveScore Bet
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing, from 10am)
  • Competitive UK/Irish Horse Racing Prices
  • £10 Free Acca – When You Place Two £10+ Accas
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

Fitzdares: Horse Racing Offers and Free Bets For Existing Customers

FitzdaresGet up to 25% bonuses on multis – get bonus winnngs on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets with Fitzdares

How to Claim the Fitzdares Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here to go Fitzdares
  • Rags To Riches – Get a FREE BET (up to £10 if 2nd to a 20/1+ winner
  • Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

Betfair: Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed For Existing Customers + Daily Odds Boosts

betfair

How to Claim the Betfair Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to Betfair
  • Back a horse in any UK/Irish race (after 8am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, Betfair will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Daily Odds Boosts – Boost the odds on three horses EVERY DAY
  • Refer A Friend – Earn £10 CASH for every friend you introduce to Betfair
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (after 8am)
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

The Pools: Horse Racing Extra Place Specials, BOG, Plus Daily Price Boosts

The Pools Bonus
The Pools Bonus

How to Claim the The Pools Horse Racing Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here and sign up to The Pools
  • Back a horse (after 11am on the day of the race) and if it wins at a bigger price (SP) than you took when placing the bet, The Pools will pay you at the larger SP price.
  • Look out for The Pools’ daily extra place special races
  • Daily Price Boosts on Horse Racing – Get enhanced prices on certain races
  • Daily Bet & Get Free Bets – Selected daily races: Bet £20 (get £5 free bet), Bet £10 (get a £2 free bet), Bet £5 (get a £1 free bet)
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) (after 11am)
  • Ts&C’s apply – check site for more details about these daily offers

