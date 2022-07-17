Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – July 18th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was in fine form last week and starts the new week with two recommendations at Ayr (Monday, July 18th). Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

711 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

AYR 2.25

MASTERPAINTER (system – Michael Dods, second-time out 2yos)

The Michael Dods-trained gelded newcomer MASTERPAINTER was only eighth of 11 when 10-1 for his debut at Carlisle last month but will improve markedly for that initial racecourse experience. In the past ten years, the yard’s second-time out juveniles have a 38 from 222 record (17.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £73.72 and he could go well at a nice price (forecast at 16-1).

AYR 4.45

BRAZEN BOLT (system – John Quinn, Ayr)

Since the beginning of 2010, in-form John Quinn is 40 from 218 (18.4% strike-rate) with his runners at Ayr for a profit of £66.11 to a £1 level stake at SP. BRAZEN BOLT had little chance from his poor high draw at York last time, doing well to finish a six-length 11th of 20 from stall 16. The first five came from stalls 2, 3, 1, 8 and 4, and the horse in tenth – the moderately-drawn Muscika (stall 9) – won at Haydock next time. Brazen Bolt was only a neck behind that one and hold solid claims.

656 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Copied Copy Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing Tips From UK/Ire

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 22nd July 2022.

Related