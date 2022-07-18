Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 18 July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Monday, 18 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet both run at Cartmel. We’ve two sweet selections from SportsLens experts on a scorching summer day in the UK.

The Cumbrian course, famous for its Sticky Toffee Puddings, hosts one of the few horse racing meetings to survive the heatwave today. Get the lowdown on why to back these two that our tipsters put up:

12:00 Cartmel – STAR VANTAGE (NB) @ 7/2 with 888Sport

(NB) @ 7/2 with 888Sport 2:05 Cartmel – LERMOOS LEGEND (NAP) @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lermoos Legend win?

In the extended 2m 1f handicap chase (2:05), Lermoos Legend looks to enhance his course and distance record to a perfect three from three. Trained by the in-form Peter Bowen who captured the biggest of Market Rasen races, the Summer Plate, once again on Saturday, this seven-year-old Midnight Legend gelding clearly loves Cartmel.

This is a specialists’ track and, while Lermoos Legend is not alone as a previous winner in the field, he may still progress further. The form of his most recent race result looks very strong. Lermoos Legend split two subsequent winners when chasing home Texard at Uttoxeter last month. Back in third was Bathiva, our winning horse racing NAP of the Day last Tuesday.

With Bowen saddling three winners from five runners in the last week, and the yard boasting a 24 per cent strike rate at this venue, everything looks in place for a big run. If we had backed his horses blind on the best betting sites in the UK, that would’ve yielded a tasty £41.40 profit off a £1 level stake. That’s why Lermoos Legend just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 18 July at a neat 9/4 price.

Star Vantage NB bet on hurdles debut in opener

In the opening contest at Cartmel, a 2m 1f maiden hurdle (12:00), George Bewley’s Star Vantage is an intriguing debutant over obstacles. The yard had a winner during the last meeting here on Saturday. In Star Vantage, they have a five-year-old Ocovango gelding that has twice finished second in three bumper outings.

Star Vantage chased home A Different Kind on his racecourse bow at Sedgefield last September. The winner went on to land a five-timer, including a hat-trick over hurdles and ran a fine third in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham in January. A Different Kind also beat subsequent Grade 3 handicap winner Green Book at Haydock Park races in December.

Bumped into one last time out

After some 225 days off the track, Star Vantage ran really well in defeat when runner-up at Hexham to a subsequent hurdles scorer in Fenna’s Loss last month. If coming on for his reappearance and the switch to obstacles as expected, then he looks overpriced on horse racing betting sites for this Class 4 event.

With Conor O’Farrell again aboard, Star Vantage is NB to the horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday. A £10 punt with 888Sport returns £45 if he can build on that return to action now tackling hurdles. New customers who join and place such a wager receive £40 in bonuses with more details below.

