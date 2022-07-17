Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, July 18th

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew starts the new week with two recommended bets/trades at Ayr – one of the few meetings to survive the weather – on Monday (July 18th). Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
AYR 4.10
Linda Perratt has had a few run well at big prices recently and POCKLEY could out-run his odds in this 6f handicap. The four-year-old found only Mr Wagyu to good in a huge field at York last summer when trained by Roger Fell and has run a couple of good races since joining Linda Perratt, including an 80-1 fifth of 21 on his belated comeback at York last month. He showed little back at York on his latest outing but had a terrible draw and was wearing first-time cheekpieces, which have been left off this afternoon. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way.
Recommendation: Back POCKLEY in Ayr 4.10
AYR 5.15
DIAMOND HAZE twice ran well against the draw bias at Thirsk back in May, finishing sixth of 15 from stall 2 before scoring from stall 1. He was unlucky to bump into the progressive Award Dancer when runner-up at Musselburgh next time then did too much too soon when fourth at Pontefract. He might be able to control things from the front in this small field and the track should suit. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Back DIAMOND HAZE in Ayr 5.15
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
