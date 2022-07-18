Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with one meeting from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.
The meetings from Ayr and Cartmel get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from Ballinrobe get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and runs through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 12.00pm at Cartmel, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.35pm at Ballinrobe.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ayr and one from Cartmel, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!
Horse racing bets & tips today: Ayr, Cartmel and Ballinrobe
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meetings today!
NAP – GRACES QUEST @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 1.50 Ayr
Our NAP of the day comes from the racing up in Scotland this afternoon, where we have selected Graces Quest in the opening race from Ayr Racecourse.
This 4-year-old filly looks to be the one to beat in this field, boasting the most impressive form as well as running off a reasonable handicap. Graces Quest comes here today fresh off the back of two wins, a second place finish and three thirds in her last seven starts. She knows this racecourse too, having ran a solid race, finishing third here in May.
Graces Quest runs off a mark of five-pounds lighter than last time out at Hamilton when she finished second, so if she can replicate this run off this mark, she will be extremely tough to beat here this afternoon.
NEXT BEST – CATCHMEIFYOUCAN @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 12.30 Cartmel
Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Cartmel, where we have sided with Catchmeifyoucan for trainer Jannie Candlish and jockey Sean Quinlan to triumph.
This 8-year-old mare has come back into decent for of late, with a good win at Uttoxeter at the beginning of the month. Catchmeifyoucan also won this same race last year, and ran off a handicap of two-pounds higher as well, so looks like today’s task is an achievable one for a good horse who looks back to somewhere near her best.
Should Catchmeifyoucan replicate her run from Uttoxeter at the start of the month, she will surely have every chance of making it back-to-back wins for the first time since July last year.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Existing Customer Free Bets Today
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!
Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ayr, Cartmel and Ballinrobe on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 21 races:
Ayr Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Graces Quest (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK
2.25 Pjanoo @ 2/5 with Bet UK
3.00 Classy Al @ 4/1 with Bet UK
3.35 Thunderhill @ 4/1 with Bet UK
4.10 Aberama Gold @ 5/1 with Bet UK
4.45 Diamondonthehill @ 4/1 with Bet UK
5.15 Under Fox @ 5/2 with Bet UK
Cartmel Horse Racing Tips
12.00 Grand Soufle @ 8/1 with Bet UK
12.30 Catchmeifyoucan (NB) @ 9/2 with Bet UK
1.00 Thatbeatsbanagher @ 6/1 with Bet UK
1.30 Jackhammer @ 10/3 with Bet UK
2.05 Lermoos Legend @ 9/4 with Bet UK
2.40 Larry Looby @ 15/8 with Bet UK
3.15 Rapid Flight @ 4/11 with Bet UK
Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips
5.35 Just For Yuse @ 6/1 with Bet UK
6.05 Red Azalea @ 11/10 with Bet UK
6.35 Heather Bear @ 5/2 with Bet UK
7.05 Longbourn @ 2/1 with Bet UK
7.35 L’Un Deux Trois @ 15/2 with Bet UK
8.05 Sionnach Eile @ 11/2 with Bet UK
8.35 Thousand [email protected] 7/2 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets