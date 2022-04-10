Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 10 April

This Sunday, 10 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Markaz Paname. He runs in the 7f Group 3 Gladness Stakes at the Curragh today (3:40). Ger Lyons’ horse is the best Bet of the Day at awesome odds of 11/8.

A lightly-raced three-year-old receive a huge horse racing weight for age allowance from his elders, Markaz Paname readily won in handicap company last time out. Unbeaten on turf, he is 4lb and upwards clear of the field on official ratings. This Markaz gelding rates the horse racing NAP of the Day and there are more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Markaz Paname win?

Lyons has a 21 per cent strike rate with his runners this month so far, including two Listed successes. In Markaz Paname, he has a potentially progressive type who was value for plenty more than the winning margin in the Madrid Handicap horse racing result at Naas last time out.

He defied joint-topweight of 9st 10lb in easy style in that Premier Handicap after a 177-day break. As Markaz Paname conceded 17lb to both the runner-up and third, and 20lb and 21lb to the next two home, this was a terrific performance. The handicapper reacted with a 9lb rise.

Race Terms Favour Lyons Runner

That forces connections to try Group company where the weights are now in the favour of Markaz Paname. He has gone from a welter burden to bottom weight. Markaz Paname is the least exposed in the line-up and that reflects how horse racing betting sites see him on his first start in a black type race.

Receiving lumps of weight from his elders, this looks a nice opportunity for him to follow-up. A £10 punt on our horse racing NAP of the Day Markaz Paname with 888Sport returns £23.75. New customers can also get £40 in bonuses with a qualifying wager. See all the details below…

