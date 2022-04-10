Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – April 10th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found well-backed winners FIX YOU (3-1) & WARRIORS STORY (7-2) on Saturday and has two selections on Sunday April 10th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

STRATFORD 2.23

ARBENNIG (system – Jamie Snowden, young handicap chasers)

Jamie Snowden has a great record with handicaps chasers aged six or younger who were making their chases debuts or had had just the one previous outing over fences. Since the beginning of 2014, he’s won with 21 of the 80 qualifiers for a profit of £40.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. ARBENNIG pulled up at Chepstow on last month’s chase debut but that was his first run since win surgery and first since early December and he looked in need of the outing. Expect better today.

CURRAGH 5.20

BLASTOFMAGIC (system – Hellvelyn progeny, all-weather to turf switch)

Progeny of the sire Hellvelyn prefer turf to artificial surfaces and had we backed all those who were switching from the all-weather to grass we’d have won 22 of our 166 bets (13.3%) and made a profit of £136.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. BLASTOFMAGIC finished a close-up third when switching from Polytrack to turf at about this time last year and might be able to reward each-way support again.

