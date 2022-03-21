Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 21st March

It’s jumping all the way today for horse racing fans as Southwell, Wincanton and Plumpton provide the fixtures this Monday 21st March.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 21st March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

THE FLYING SOFA @ 8/11 with BetUK – 2.30 Plumpton



Just the three runners here, but this Gary Moore runner looks to have the best chance. A course winner that ran well here last April and despite two average runs this season will be more at home on the good ground and is also not rated 5lbs lower then last winning over fences.



BOOMBAWN @ 4/6 with BetUK – 3.20 Southwell



Yet to win a race, but this Dan Skelton runner has only had four runs and has shown up well in each of those. Ran the classy Jonbon to 9 lengths at Newbury back in November and that horse has since finished second in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.



MAX DYNAMO @ 9/4 with BetUK – 4.05 Wincanton



No spring chicken at the age of 12 but is in the form of his life at the moment – winning his last three. Up another 10lbs from the last of those wins so more on his plate here but we know the track suits (2-time CD winner) and now also races in a veterans’ race so will face horses of a similar age.

SWORD BEACH @ Evs with BetUK – 4.50 Plumpton



The Alan King yard have a good record at the track with their hurdlers (26%) ans look to have a leading chance with this former useful 80+ rated flat performer. Only had three runs over hurdles too, but is into a handicap for the first time today and that should see him in a better light. His proven flat speed will be a big plus around Plumpton.

Back today’s Lucky 15 in a 4-timer @ 17/1 with BetUK

(click on the Bet Slip below)

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot tips

Today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips

Today’s horse racing best bets

Today’s horse racing NAP

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: