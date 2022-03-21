Horse Racing Tips Australia: Tuesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.
The four meetings at Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.15pm at Beaumont (Newcastle), with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 5.20pm at Rockhampton.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Beaumont (Newcastle) and one from Rockhampton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse Racing Tips Australia: Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!
NAP – OXFORD VISION @ 19/20 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.55 Beaumont (Newcastle)
Our NAP of the day comes from Beaumont (Newcastle), where we think Oxford Vision will come out on top and romp home in the penultimate race of the day.
Despite beginning slightly awkwardly on his debut, he ended up finishing in second place and could have potentially done more if it weren’t for the poor start. This indicates that he can most definitely improve this time around, and we think he most definitely will.
If at his best, he is very capable of taking this out and leaving the rest of the field in his dust. Time will tell, but we think he is the best bet of the day at a very backable price of 19/20 with BlueBet.
NEXT BEST – EMILEE’S EMPIRE @ 5/2 with BlueBet – Race 5, 4.04 Rockhampton
For our Next Best bet of the day, we have gone with Emilee’s Empire in Race 5 at Rockhampton at a fantastic price of 5/2 with BlueBet.
Coming in off the back of five straight victories, Emilee’s Empire boasts the most impressive form in the race. That added to the fact she has ran well in each of these races and showcased lots of pace and power, indicates to us that she is the horse to beat in this race.
This 4-year-old mare won on this track not long ago, coming from midfield before romping home and eventually winning by a nose in what was a staggering comeback performance. A gutsy horse who we think will take some beating this afternoon at Rockhampton.
Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in Australia on Tuesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 31 races:
Geelong Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.30 No Envy @ 2/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.00 Federation Rocks @ 25/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.30 Triumphantly @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.00 Master Magnum @ 12/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.30 Saskatoon @ 8/5 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.00 Sovereign Gold @ 9/2 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.30 Andress @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.00 Rylstone @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Beaumont (Newcastle) Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.15 Girls Get Paid @ 8/1 with BlueBet
Race 2, 1.50 Audette @ 13/5 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.25 Lady Shenanigans @ 4/1 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.05 Parties Galore @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 5, 3.40 The Lion @ 10/1 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.20 Velvet Lady @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 4.55 Oxford Vision @ 19/20 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.30 Miss Santorini @ 6/1 with BlueBet
Rockhampton Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.34 Sethlans @ 12/5 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.12 Craiglea Izzy @ 20/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.47 Art By Concorde @ 11/2 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.27 Street Glory @ 18/5 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.04 Emilee’s Empire @ 5/2 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.40 Countess Rostova @ 20/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.20 In Order @ 9/5 with BlueBet
Grafton Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 1.35 Last Not Least @ 13/10 with BlueBet
Race 2, 2.10 Cabsav @ 5/1 with BlueBet
Race 3, 2.45 Inari Fox @ 16/5 with BlueBet
Race 4, 3.25 Senshi Spirit @ 9/1 with BlueBet
Race 5, 4.05 Tyrol @ 6/4 with BlueBet
Race 6, 4.40 Pratten Park @ 11/1 with BlueBet
Race 7, 5.15 Rhapsody Queen @ 11/5 with BlueBet
Race 8, 5.50 Buffet Buster @ 7/1 with BlueBet
