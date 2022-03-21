Horse Racing Tips Australia: Tuesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The four meetings at Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.15pm at Beaumont (Newcastle), with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 5.20pm at Rockhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Beaumont (Newcastle) and one from Rockhampton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – OXFORD VISION @ 19/20 with BlueBet – Race 7, 4.55 Beaumont (Newcastle)

Our NAP of the day comes from Beaumont (Newcastle), where we think Oxford Vision will come out on top and romp home in the penultimate race of the day.

Despite beginning slightly awkwardly on his debut, he ended up finishing in second place and could have potentially done more if it weren’t for the poor start. This indicates that he can most definitely improve this time around, and we think he most definitely will.

If at his best, he is very capable of taking this out and leaving the rest of the field in his dust. Time will tell, but we think he is the best bet of the day at a very backable price of 19/20 with BlueBet.

NEXT BEST – EMILEE’S EMPIRE @ 5/2 with BlueBet – Race 5, 4.04 Rockhampton

For our Next Best bet of the day, we have gone with Emilee’s Empire in Race 5 at Rockhampton at a fantastic price of 5/2 with BlueBet.

Coming in off the back of five straight victories, Emilee’s Empire boasts the most impressive form in the race. That added to the fact she has ran well in each of these races and showcased lots of pace and power, indicates to us that she is the horse to beat in this race.

This 4-year-old mare won on this track not long ago, coming from midfield before romping home and eventually winning by a nose in what was a staggering comeback performance. A gutsy horse who we think will take some beating this afternoon at Rockhampton.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in Australia on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Geelong, Beaumont (Newcastle), Rockhampton and Grafton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 31 races:

Geelong Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.30 No Envy @ 2/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.00 Federation Rocks @ 25/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.30 Triumphantly @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.00 Master Magnum @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.30 Saskatoon @ 8/5 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.00 Sovereign Gold @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.30 Andress @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.00 Rylstone @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Beaumont (Newcastle) Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.15 Girls Get Paid @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.50 Audette @ 13/5 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.25 Lady Shenanigans @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.05 Parties Galore @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.40 The Lion @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.20 Velvet Lady @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.55 Oxford Vision @ 19/20 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.30 Miss Santorini @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Rockhampton Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.34 Sethlans @ 12/5 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.12 Craiglea Izzy @ 20/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.47 Art By Concorde @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.27 Street Glory @ 18/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.04 Emilee’s Empire @ 5/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Countess Rostova @ 20/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.20 In Order @ 9/5 with BlueBet

Grafton Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.35 Last Not Least @ 13/10 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.10 Cabsav @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.45 Inari Fox @ 16/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.25 Senshi Spirit @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.05 Tyrol @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Pratten Park @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 Rhapsody Queen @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.50 Buffet Buster @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

