Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 21 March

A new week means another horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters. On Monday, 21 March, their selection is Fancy Stuff. She runs in the bumper for mares at Southwell today (2:10). Dan Skelton’s charge appeals as one of the best horse racing tips on offer at odds of 9/4.

895 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

After winning both an Irish Point and a National Hunt Flat race on her British bow at Ludlow, Fancy Stuff has prospects. The form of either isn’t too shabby. This mare clearly has some ability, so rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 21 March. There are even more reasons to back her below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Fancy Stuff win?

The Skelton stable has a 22 per cent strike rate at Southwell over the last five seasons, so do well with their runners at this venue. Fancy Stuff saw the third from her Irish Point success at Fairyhouse, Motown Maggie, come out and win under Rules as subsequent race results show. That was at the same venue over hurdles.

After moving over from the Emerald Isle, Fancy Stuff landed her UK and Rules bow at Ludlow. She ran on well for a 2 1/4 lengths success. Back in fourth that day was Hyland. That one only found Skytastic and Godrevy Point, who have both won since, too good at Doncaster. Hyland then scored in a Warwick handicap hurdle last time out.

This adds substance to the Fancy Stuff form. Although there are some unknown quantities for horse racing betting sites to assess, she has backed up what she did in Ireland. Harry Skelton is again aboard, and has a 26 per cent strike rate in the saddle at this track over the past five seasons.

Taking all that into account, Fancy Stuff could well defy a penalty. She is the horse racing NAP of the Day and our experts’ best value Bet of the Day. A £10 punt on Fancy Stuff with 888Sport qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses. Get more details below.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More details now on the new customer betting offer from 888Sport that partners our horse racing NAP of the Day very day. This a bet £10 get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with them.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code FB30, then deposit £10 or more with a Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets for this such as PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill and Neteller because these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Bet £10 on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day and get those £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus. Here is what to do in six simple steps to claim the offer:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code FB30 Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

315 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

There is more horse racing betting action on SportsLens today:

View today’s Lucky 15 tips with best bets across the cards

There are also Placepot tips from Plumpton this Monday

Top horse racing tipster Andrew Mount gives his best bets today

In just a few weeks’ time, it’s the Grand National at Aintree. Ahead of the world’s most famous steeplechase on Saturday, 9 April, check out this related content: