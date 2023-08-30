NFL

Los Angeles Chargers Schedule: 3 Key Games To Watch In 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off one of the more embarrassing playoff showings in league history. They were up 27-0 in the first half of their Wild Card Weekend game against the Jaguars last January, looking like Justin Herbert would get nab the first playoff victory of his career.

But things fell apart in dramatic fashion. The Jaguars came roaring back, taking the lead on the final play of the game and winning by a score of 31-30.

3 Key Games On Los Angeles Chargers Schedule In 2023

The Chargers have had to sit all offseason with that poor taste in their mouths, and should be back for vengance in 2023. They are projected to be one of the better teams in the AFC, and will be fighting for playoff position, likely of the wild card variety, come seasons end.

But what does their path look like? Here are three key games to watch on the Los Angeles Chargers schedule for 2023:

Week 6 – vs Cowboys – Mon Oct 16th, 8:15PM

They’ll open the season with a big game against the Dolphins, but they’ll play in some winnable contests over the following weeks. One of the first big tests of the season will come in Week 6, following the Chargers bye.

The Cowboys should be one of the better teams in the NFC this coming season, but Los Angeles will have two weeks to prepare for them. This game signifies the start of a seriously tough stretch for the Chargers, one that could make or break their season depending on their results.

Week 9 – @ Jets – Mon Nov 6th, 8:15PM

In their third prime time appearance in four weeks, the Chargers will travel cross-country to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. All eyes will be on the Big Apple this coming season, but Herbert will take some of the spotlight when he comes to town.

New York had one of the top defensive units in the league last year, thanks to an outstanding pass defense. The Chargers will certainly have their hands full in this one.

Week 16 – vs Bills – Sat Dec 23rd, 8:00PM

Their final game of the season will come at home against the Chiefs, and it could decide the Chargers’ playoff fate and perhaps even decide the division. But two weeks earlier, the Buffalo Bills come to town, and that game could have massive implications on the AFC playoff race.

Four of the final five games on the Chargers schedule will come against division opponents, with the Week 16 game sandwiched in between.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top