NFL Odds: Chargers Are Listed At +300 To Win The AFC West

Anthony R. Cardenas
The AFC West has been a division of runs since the 2000 NFL season. The Raiders started off the millennium by winning three division titles in a row, followed by the Chargers winning 5 of the next 7. The Broncos dominated the years between 2011 and 2015, and the Chiefs have won every West crown since.

NFL Odds: Chiefs Are Heavy Favorites In AFC West

The sportsbooks are predicting that the streak to continue in 2023. Here are the odds for which team will come out of the AFC West victorious:

Kansas City Chiefs -165

The Chiefs have had a strong hold on the division for a good few years now, and they are the returning Super Bowl champions. There is no reason to believe that they’ll regress or be any less dominant this coming season, as they will be as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are around.

Kansas City is not only the favorite to win the division, but they’re the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy yet again. Mahomes is also the odds-on leader for MVP.

Los Angeles Chargers +300

The one team that could possibly give the Chiefs a run for their money is the Chargers. Quarterback Justin Herbert has elevated his game to become one of the league’s best, but he’s yet to prove that he can win in the big moments.

Coach Brandon Staley is most certainly on the hot seat, but it doesn’t appear that the Chargers will fail miserably enough for him to be fired this year.

But anything is possible. Just ask the Jaguars.

Bet on Chargers To Win AFC West (+300) at BetOnline

Denver Broncos +575

One of the candidates for biggest turnaround for 2023, the Broncos are hoping for a serious resurgence from Russell Wilson. The former superstar quarterback had the worst season of his career last year after Denver gave up some serious capital to acquire him.

The +575 listing makes the Broncos a serious long shot, and it is hard to see them making a run to go up against the Chargers, much less the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders +1100

The Raiders are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL for 2023. There isn’t much to be optimistic about, given that one of their two best players is in a serious contract dispute, while the other has been rumored to want to leave Las Vegas.

The Jimmy Garoppolo physical situation made the immediate future cloudy, though it seems as though the team’s new quarterback is good to go. He could be a stop gap for a QB that the Raiders draft if they end up being as terrible as predicted.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
