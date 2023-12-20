Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Pundit Claims Reds 'Definitely' Admire In-Form 21-Year-Old Defender

Sushan Chakraborty
Renowned reporter Neil Jones has credited Liverpool with an interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. Jones, however, believes the Bundesliga outfit are unlikely to sell the 21-year-old versatile defender in the winter transfer window.

Hincapie Has Been In Excellent Form This Season

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as the only unbeaten team across the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 season. Alonso’s high-fliers have climbed to the top of the Bundesliga rankings and qualified to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League as Group H winners. No other team in the Europa League won all six of their group-stage matches this season.

Hincapie, who can play both as a center-back and a left-back, has been one of the standout performers in Alonso’s team. He has played in 16 games in all competitions this season, claiming an assist.

According to reports, Hincapie’s performances have made him quite a sought-after player, especially in the English Premier League. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the Ecuadorian, with Jones suggesting the player would be a great addition to the Reds’ squad.

Jones Believes Ball-Playing Center-Back Is High On Liverpool’s Wishlist

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Jones said Liverpool were looking for a defender of Hincapie’s profile, but did not think a transfer would materialize in the upcoming month.

The journalist said:

There is no doubt that Liverpool need to be looking at a new centre-back, if not now then certainly in the summer, and there is definitely an admiration for Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen. 

At 21, and with the capability of playing both as a central defender and as a left-back, the Ecuador international is someone who is likely to make a move in 2024, though given the position Leverkusen find themselves in, both in the Bundesliga and the Europa League, I think we can safely rule out a January move.”

He concluded by saying:

Jurgen Klopp hinted recently that Liverpool may find it hard to get the player they really want in January, but they are certainly looking. And a young, mobile, ball playing centre-back is high on their agenda. It may be even higher if another defensive injury arrives before January 1.

Hincapie, who has been at Leverkusen since the summer of 2021, sees his contract expire in June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his market valuation stands at €35 million ($38.29 million).

