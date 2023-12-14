Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has asked his old club not to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window, claiming the attacker does not have the quality to play for a club of United’s stature.

Guirassy Refuses To Sign Contract Extension Amid Manchester United Links

Guirassy has been in spell-binding form for Stuttgart in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. He has featured in 12 Bundesliga matches this season, scoring 16 times and providing an assist. He has also scored twice in as many games in the DFB-Pokal. His blistering form has seen him linked with a move away from Stuttgart, with Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Borussia Dortmund reportedly keeping an eye on him. According to German journalist Christian Falk, Guirassy has a mere €17.5 million ($19.09 million) clause in his contract, making him a lucrative option for interested parties.

To protect Guirassy’s market value, Stuttgart reportedly tabled an improved offer for the 27-year-old. The new deal did not have a release clause, giving Stuttgart full control of the negotiations. The attacker has reportedly turned the contract down, as he is supposedly eyeing a change of scenery. Falk wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Serhou Guirassy (27) has rejected a new offer from his club.

“VfB Stuttgart tried to buy his Release clause (€17,5 M) from him. Guirassy is ready for the next step. Interested Clubs: Manchester United, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund.”

Silvestre Does Not Want United To Sign Guirassy

Guirassy has certainly done enough to draw the attention of some European heavyweights this season, but Silvestre does not think he is the right man for United. Speaking to bettingexpert.com, the Frenchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

“No, I don’t think Guirassy has the level to play for Man United, so I would go elsewhere in terms of a striker.”

He then went on to back Rasmus Hojlund, saying the 20-year-old would eventually come good for the Red Devils.

Silvestre added:

“I think Hojlund will succeed at Man United, he just needs a bit more time. The dynamic of the team right now is not great but I believe he can succeed.”

Hojlund, who joined the Mancunians from Atalanta BC this summer, has scored five times in 20 matches in all competitions. He is still searching for his first Premier League goal despite playing 12 games.