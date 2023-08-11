Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Issues Shocking Chelsea Update In Moises Caicedo Saga

Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly informed Liverpool of his desire to join Chelsea this summer. The Blues are now preparing to submit an improved bid and reach an agreement with Brighton.

Chelsea are still in Caicedo pursuit despite Brighton’s Agreement with Liverpool

Speaking to the press ahead on Friday (August 11), Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed that his side had reached an agreement with the Seagulls over the transfer of Caicedo. According to reports, the Reds will pay Brighton a British-record £110 million fee if they manage to agree personal terms with the player.

While Liverpool seemingly have the lead in the race for Caicedo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that Chelsea are not ready to throw in the towel. Taking to social networking site X, Romano wrote:

“Chelsea are NOT giving up on Moisés Caicedo deal despite medical booked. And Chelsea have no intention to give up until contracts (already prepared by Liverpool and Brighton) are signed.

“Nothing been signed yet.”

Liverpool could miss out on Caicedo despite British-record bid

Shortly after issuing a bulletin on the Pensioners’ intentions, Romano gave an update on Caicedo’s state of mind. As per the journalist, the 21-year-old only wants to play for Chelsea and has already conveyed the message to Klopp’s side. It is believed that Chelsea have had an agreement with Caicedo since the end of May.

Romano added:

“Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea!

“Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May.”

He concluded by revealing:

“Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton.”

With them engaged in a topsy-turvy off-field tussle for Caicedo, Liverpool and Chelsea will battle it out in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13). The stakes were already high for the game, as neither team would want to lose face and dampen their fans’ spirits on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign. Now, thanks to the Caicedo saga, the stakes are stratospheric, with both sides’ egos also on the line.

