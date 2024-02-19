Soccer

Report: Liverpool Will Have To Pay Over $10 Million To Appoint Jurgen Klopp Successor

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will not be able to rely on the broad shoulders of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp for the 2024-25 season, with the German announcing he will take a sabbatical at the end of the current campaign. The Reds are on the lookout for a tactician capable of filling in for Klopp, and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly a person of interest.

Liverpool Will Have To Pay Hefty Release Clause To Appoint De Zerbi

De Zerbi came on as Brighton’s manager in September 2022. His aggressive playing style and ability to adapt on the fly caught the attention of many top clubs in Europe. In his debut season, De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to a UEFA Europa League finish, beating many bigger clubs to the punch.

Initially, Liverpool had not paid much attention to De Zerbi, as Klopp had not expressed his desire to take a breather by then. However, with the end of Klopp’s tenure fast approaching, the story is quite different at the moment.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Brighton have built a safeguard to protect their interests in case a club comes looking for their manager. It has been claimed that there is a €10 million ($10.8 million) release clause in De Zerbi’s contract. This means the Anfield outfit will have to pay said €10 million ($10.8 million) to Brighton to get De Zerbi on board for the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona Also Eyeing A Move For De Zerbi

Another European powerhouse, Barcelona, are also scouring the market for a competent manager, and according to AS, they wish to bring De Zerbi as Xavi’s successor.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari recently commented on Liverpool and Barcelona’s reported interest in De Zerbi, saying the coach would suit both clubs, as he would be able to respect their playing styles.

Longari said (via CaughtOffside):

A closing on De Zerbi, the coach that I personally would choose both if I were at Liverpool and Barça.

The Italian would respect the DNA of both clubs with his ideas of play and would have the possibility of exporting his beliefs also in a club that starts with the aim of winning all the events it takes part in.”

Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola recently hailed De Zerbi’s ability as manager, claiming no team could hold a candle to Brighton when it came to progressing with the ball. It will be interesting to see if Barca can fork out the cash needed to bring the Guardiola-approved tactician.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
