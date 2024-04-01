Premier League’s record goalscorer Alan Shearer has backed Manchester City to claim the 2023-24 league title, despite sitting behind Liverpool and Arsenal in the rankings.

Mega Sunday Saw Liverpool Go Top After Manchester City’s Goalless Draw With Arsenal

Premier League aspirants, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City were all in action on Sunday (March 30). Jurgen Klopp’s Reds hosted Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium, looking to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Matchday 28.

The Seagulls struck first and kept the pressure on the Merseysiders for most of the game. But thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on either side of half-time, the hosts came away with a 2-1 victory.

Later that afternoon, Arsenal traveled to Etihad Stadium for their appointment with reigning Eglish champions Manchester City. Both teams tried their best to pull one over another, but neither found a way. The game ended goalless, which allowed Liverpool to go two points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal are currently sitting in second place while City are in third, a point adrift of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Alan Shearer Explains Why He Thinks City Will Win The Premier League

In his BBC column, Shearer explained that while Liverpool had a slight advantage, Manchester City were still the favorites to win it, owing to their vast experience.

He said:

“At the moment it is advantage Liverpool, and Arsenal are not going away, but, with nine games to go, I still see Manchester City as favorites for the Premier League title.

“That feeling is not really based on how City are playing right now, though. Pep Guardiola’s side are on a long unbeaten run, stretching back 23 games in all competitions, but they have not hit top form and a few of their performances in that spell have not quite been at the level we have come to expect.”

He added:

“City have got a chance to change that when they play Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday – and they have to.

“They cannot afford to drop points in successive games, so it’s another huge night for them – against the last team to beat them, on 6 December. One of City’s biggest strengths, however, is that they have been here and done it so many times before.”

Shearer concluded by adding:

“While their rivals might be in better form, City have the experience to know that the draw with Arsenal was not a disaster.

“It was a much better result for the Gunners, but it will not bother City too much when they face Villa, or going forward, because there is a quarter of the season left.”

While City will play Villa on Wednesday (April 3), Liverpool will take on Sheffield United on Thursday (April 4). Arsenal, meanwhile, will face Luton Town in their next Premier League outing on Wednesday.