Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is not expecting to get a helping hand from Manchester United in the title race, claiming the Red Devils will not be a match for Arsenal if they do not improve their game.

Manchester United Cost Liverpool Their Premier League Advantage

Bitter foes Manchester United and Liverpool squared off at Old Trafford on Matchday 31 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday afternoon (April 7). The Mancunians were thoroughly outclassed by the Merseysiders in the first half, with them failing to register a single shot and allowing 15. The Reds went into the second half, with a slender 1-0 advantage, but could not preserve their lead, as Erik ten Hag’s side completed a superb turnaround through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Mohamed Salah did equalize for the Reds at the end, but it still was a disappointing result for the Premier League aspirants.

Due to the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, Liverpool ceded their two-point lead over Arsenal. Owing to their superior goal difference, the Gunners now sit at the summit, with Klopp’s men dropping to second. Reigning champions Manchester City are third, trailing the leaders by a solitary point.

Jurgen Klopp Does Not Think United Can Beat Arsenal

If Arsenal can avoid a slip-up in their next seven matches, they will win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. However, before they pop the champagne, they need to maneuver some tricky away ties, including a trip to Old Trafford. Klopp hopes for a favor from United but does not feel they can challenge the north London powerhouse if they play the way they did on Sunday.

When asked if he would be rooting for Manchester United when they face Arsenal on May 11, Klopp said (via the Mirror):

“Probably, If we are still around then that would be great.

“But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure. I am sorry to say that.”

Liverpool finished Sunday’s game at Old Trafford with 28 shots and an xG of 3.67. Ten Hag’s team, meanwhile had nine shots and an xG of 0.70. Had the visitors been a tad more clinical, they would have easily returned with maximum points under their belt.