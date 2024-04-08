Soccer

“I am sorry to say that” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Sends Brutal Warning To Manchester United For Their Meeting With Arsenal In May

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is not expecting to get a helping hand from Manchester United in the title race, claiming the Red Devils will not be a match for Arsenal if they do not improve their game.

Manchester United Cost Liverpool Their Premier League Advantage

Bitter foes Manchester United and Liverpool squared off at Old Trafford on Matchday 31 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday afternoon (April 7). The Mancunians were thoroughly outclassed by the Merseysiders in the first half, with them failing to register a single shot and allowing 15. The Reds went into the second half, with a slender 1-0 advantage, but could not preserve their lead, as Erik ten Hag’s side completed a superb turnaround through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Mohamed Salah did equalize for the Reds at the end, but it still was a disappointing result for the Premier League aspirants.

Due to the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, Liverpool ceded their two-point lead over Arsenal. Owing to their superior goal difference, the Gunners now sit at the summit, with Klopp’s men dropping to second. Reigning champions Manchester City are third, trailing the leaders by a solitary point.

Jurgen Klopp Does Not Think United Can Beat Arsenal

If Arsenal can avoid a slip-up in their next seven matches, they will win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. However, before they pop the champagne, they need to maneuver some tricky away ties, including a trip to Old Trafford. Klopp hopes for a favor from United but does not feel they can challenge the north London powerhouse if they play the way they did on Sunday.

When asked if he would be rooting for Manchester United when they face Arsenal on May 11, Klopp said (via the Mirror):

Probably, If we are still around then that would be great.

But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure. I am sorry to say that.

Liverpool finished Sunday’s game at Old Trafford with 28 shots and an xG of 3.67. Ten Hag’s team, meanwhile had nine shots and an xG of 0.70. Had the visitors been a tad more clinical, they would have easily returned with maximum points under their belt.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: 5 Most Successful Teams Of This Round

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 08 2024
Iker Casillas Real Madrid Legend
Soccer
5 Goalkeepers Who Have Kept The Most Clean Sheets In The 21st Century: Real Madrid Legend Iker Casillas Claims Fourth Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 08 2024

From legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas to Bayern Munich’s evergreen icon Manuel Neuer, we have seen our fair share of world-class goalkeepers in the 21st century. They have made…

Manchester United Liverpool
Soccer
Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: The Red Devils Cost Merseysiders Premier League Top Spot With Second-Half Turnaround
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 07 2024

Arch-nemesis Manchester United and Liverpool added a new chapter to their fabled rivalry on Premier League Matchday 31 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon (April 7). Many expected the visitors…

Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty
Soccer
Report: 3 European Giants Prepared To Pay Up To €200 Million For Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Dribblers
Soccer
Arsenal Injury News: Mikel Arteta Discusses Bukayo Saka’s Availability Against Brighton, Addresses Burnout Concerns
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Chelsea Ace Cole Palmer Is One Of The Young Attackers With Most Goal Involvements In Europe
Soccer
“Signing of the season” – Joe Cole Lavishes Praise On Chelsea Star Cole Palmer After Stunning Hat-Trick Against Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“It doesn’t come more difficult” – Sheffield United Boss Hails Liverpool After Anfield Defeat, Names Reds Star Who Had The Most Impact
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Arrow to top