This past Sunday, the Lions battled with the Buccaneers for a trip to the NFC Championship game. It was not an easy win for Detroit and the team has a chance to make history. If they can somehow get past the 49ers, the Lions could make their first Super Bowl appearance in the history of their franchise. They’ll need a true team effort to beat the Niners who have looked like one of the top teams all season.

Detroit also needs their key players to be healthy this Sunday for the NFC Championship game. In the Divisional round, Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow sprained his knee and ankle during the game. He had to come out for a few plays, but eventually made his way back in and was key for them in the fourth quarter. Ragnow is tough as nails playing through two separate injuries. He’ll have the rest of this week to recover and be ready for Championship Sunday.

Frank Ragnow will not be at 100 percent this Sunday for the Lions

#Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow suffered both a sprained knee and a sprained ankle in Sunday’s win over the #Bucs, sources say. Ragnow missed a few plays, then somehow went back in. He is expected to play in the NFC Championship Game. 🤕🤷🏻‍♂️👿 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024



In the 2018 NFL Draft, Fran Ragnow was drafted 20th overall by the Lions out of Arkansas. The 27-year-old has been a day-one starter for Detroit and has two second-team All-Pro selections in his career. Additionally, he has three Pro Bowl appearances in the last four seasons. Ragnow is an important piece on the Lions’ offensive line. Head coach Dan Campbell said that Ragnow can still produce at 80 percent of himself. Not every player can do that.

The NFC Championship game this Sunday is the biggest playoff game for Detroit since 1991 when the Lions lost in the Conference Championship. In every playoff appearance after 1991, the team never made it past the wildcard round. That was until the 2024 postseason. Detroit has already won two games and they’re looking to make it a third this Sunday. It’s not going to be an easy game for the Lions. San Francisco has a loaded roster on both sides of the ball.



Against the Bucs, Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow had his ankle and knee rolled up. However, that did not stop him from returning to the game and giving his all for the Lions. Detroit knows they have a special thing going right now and they want to keep the magic rolling. The Lions ranked top 10 in rushing yards and attempts per game this season. Their offensive line is arguably the best unit on the team and has been rock-solid nearly all season. Even with two injuries heading into Sunday, there is no doubt that Frank Ragnow will be playing for the Lions.