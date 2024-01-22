NFL

Lions Depth Chart: Detroit is signing veteran TE and Super Bowl Champion Zach Ertz

Zach Wolpin
For the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions hired Dan Campell to be their new head coach. He was the interim head coach for the Dolphins in 2015. This was Campbell’s first time to lead his team. In year one with Campbell as head coach, the team went 3-13-1. The 2022 season was a huge turn-around for Detroit, going 9-8 and just barely missing out on the playoffs. 

Detroit built off the momentum at the end of the 2022 season and carries it into 2023. The Lions went 12-5 this season and won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years. Dan Campbell has built a powerhouse in Detroit and they are one win from punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Rookie TE Sam LaPorta is not 100 percent and the team wanted to add some veteran depth. That is why the Lions have gone out and signed three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to their practice squad.

The Lions have signed TE Zach Ertz for their postseason run


In late November, Zach Ertz demanded a trade from the Cardinals. He was not seeing enough playing time and Trey McBride was their clear TE 1. Ertz was traded to the Cardinals in 2021 from the Eagles in a deal at the deadline. He only appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons with Arizona. The 33-year-old is not the same player he once was. However, he’s still a solid player that the Lions could use with rookie Sam LaPorta dealing with a knee injury.

LaPorta was a second-round pick by the Lions in the 2023 Draft and they hit a home run with that choice. The 23-year-old had 86 catches, 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns for Detroit this season. Unfortunately, LaPorta is dealing with a knee injury that has limited how effective he can be. He hyperextended his knee in Week 18 vs. the Vikings and has not looked the same since. That is why the Lions have brought in Zach Ertz to boost their TE depth.


When Ertz requested a trade in late November, the thought was he would sign with a playoff contender. It took until Championship Sunday, but Ertz is on a playoff roster in 2024. He will be suiting up for just the third team in his 11-year career. With Sam LaPorta limited offensively, Ertz could be a reliable target for Jared Goff against the 49ers. To punch their ticket to Super Bowl 58, the Lions are going to need to play nearly a perfect game vs. San Francisco.

