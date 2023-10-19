Soccer

Lionel Messi Wants To Play Inter Miami’s Final MLS Game After Missing Charlotte Draw

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi For Inter Miami
Lionel Messi For Inter Miami

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has expressed his desire to feature for the Herons in their final Major League Soccer (MLS) game this season. Gerardo Martino’s side will return to MLS action for the last time this season on Sunday night (October 21), with them traveling to the Bank of America Stadium to take on Charlotte FC.

Messi, 36, scored both of Argentina’s goals as they beat Peru 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 17. His stellar outing made Miami fans excited for Wednesday’s (October 18) match against Charlotte at the DRV PNK Stadium. Much to the fans’ disappointment, however, the Argentina icon was not named in the lineup in Miami’s final home game of the season.

Lionel Messi Eager To Play Inter Miami’s Final MLS Game This Season

Messi has not started for Miami since being taken off in the first half in the 4-0 win over Toronto FC on September 20. He recovered from a scar tissue problem to make a cameo against Nashville on October 7 but could not prevent them from succumbing to a 1-0 defeat.

The Barcelona icon supposedly does not want to end his season on such a disappointing note, with him saying he will take to the field this weekend. When asked whether he will play in Vice City’s MLS closer, Messi said (via ESPN):

I’ll play the game that is left now.

His confirmation came after Inter Miami played out a 2-2 draw with Charlotte on Wednesday. Having returned from Peru earlier in the day, Messi sported a casual white t-shirt as he spent time on the bench speaking to his teammates.

Martino Yet To Authorize Messi’s Involvement

Although Messi said he would play against Charlotte, coach Martino did not confirm the same in the post-match presser. He said that he would talk to Messi and only play him if he was 100% ready for it.

The former Argentina and Barcelona coach said:

Tomorrow we’ll talk with him, but the most important thing here is the 90 minutes that were played … that he felt well, and he was confident and not worried about his injury. We’ll talk again to see if he’s ready to play again.”

Messi has played 13 games for Miami this season, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. His contract with the club runs until December 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfers News: Fabrizio Romano Comments On Out-Of-Favor Star’s Links With AC Milan

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  38min
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“The big question at the start of the season was on Liverpool’s midfield” – Pundit Predicts The Reds’ Premier League Finish
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Former England international Stan Collymore has backed Liverpool to fight for the Premier League title this season, stating that Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez could lead the charge with their…

Al Hilal And Brazil Star Neymar
Soccer
Neymar’s Latest Injury Is Terrible News For Saudi Giants Al-Hilal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal splurged a whopping €90 million ($94.84 million) to sign Brazil superstar Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on August 15. The 31-year-old was nursing an ankle…

Bundesliga And Dortmund Star Marco Reus
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Squads In Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund No Longer The 2nd Most Valuable In Germany
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United And Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Takeover Could Take Several Weeks To Finalize
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Robert Lewandowski Is One Of The Most Marketable Soccer Players In The World
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Identify Manchester City Star As Robert Lewandowski’s Long-Term Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Multiple Clubs Are Eyeing Reds’ 20-Year-Old Bundesliga Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2023
Arrow to top